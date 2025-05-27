“Technically, he was spectacular” - Carlo Ancelotti names best, most professional and funniest Brazil footballers as Ronaldinho misses out

Carlo Ancelotti has snubbed Ronaldinho while naming the funniest and most humble Brazilian players. The new Brazil manager named Ronaldo Nazario as the best Selecao player ever, while calling Cafu the most professional.

Speaking to the media, Ancelotti named Eder Militao as the funniest Brazilian he had worked with in his career and added that Vinicius Jr was very humble. The Italian said (via MadridXtra):

"Best Brazilian player? Ronaldo. Technically, he was spectacular. The most professional was Cafu. And the funniest... There are many. Militão makes me laugh a lot, Vini too. Vinicius, for me, is very humble. A very, very humble guy."

Ancelotti went on to talk about his connection with Brazil players throughout his career as a player and a coach.

“My connection with Brazil goes a long way back to teammates like Falcao, Tonino Cerezo and more. I also coached so many Brazilian players, like Ronaldo, Rivaldo, Ronaldinho, Pato, Kaka, Douglas Costa, Marcelo, Cafu, Dida, Roque Junior, Emerson, Marcio Amoroso, up to the most recent at Real Madrid like Militao, Endrick, Rodrygo. This connection with Brazil therefore started very early in my career, yet this is the first time I have ever been to Rio de Janeiro,” he said.

Carlo Ancelotti left Real Madrid after the end of LaLiga 2024/25 season. He has been replaced by Xabi Alonso, who also played under the Italian manager at Santiago Bernabeu and Bayern Munich.

Ronaldinho happy with Carlo Ancelotti as Brazil coach

Ronaldinho spoke to MARCA earlier in May after Carlo Ancelotti was appointed as the manager of the Brazil national team. He was delighted with the news and added that it was a good decision by the federation to bring in the Italian from Real Madrid.

Ronaldinho is hoping for a good display from the Brazil players at the 2026 FIFA World Cup under Ancelotti. He said (via Football Italia):

“I like it. We’ve worked together, and I know him well. I think it’s a good decision by the Federation. As a Brazilian, I am happy, and I hope he can do a great job with the next World Cup.”

Carlo Ancelotti has already named his first squad as the new Brazil manager. The South American side face Ecuador and Paraguay in the World Cup qualifiers next month.

The Selecao have 21 points from their 14 matches in the qualifiers so far. They are fourth in the table, 10 points behind the leaders, Argentina.

