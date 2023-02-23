Teenager spotted training with Arsenal first team ahead of Leicester City clash

Teenager Amario Cozier-Duberry has trained with the Arsenal first team ahead of their Premier League clash against Leicester City. The two teams meet at the King Power Stadium on Saturday (February 25).

In a video posted by the Gunners' YouTube channel (via HITC), Cozier-Duberry was seen participating in drills with the rest of the main squad. The 17-year-old was also previously spotted in first-team training sessions ahead of the club's league clash against Brentford on February 11.

The Englishman was notably named on Arsenal's bench for their UEFA Europa League opener against FC Zurich last year. He has also been named as a substitute in three of their last four Premier League games, including a 3-1 loss against Manchester City on February 14.

Cozier-Duberry and some of the other Gunners youngsters were praised by first-team boss Mikel Arteta earlier this season. They were part of the club's squad for their mid-season friendlies during the 2022 FIFA World Cup-induced break. Arteta said after one of the games (as quoted by another HITC article):

“I think (the young players) have been absolutely brilliant. The boys they’ve been really helpful. The under-18s, the 16s and 21s maintained the level and the standards that we need.”

Cozier-Duberry has been brilliant for Arsenal's U-21 side this season. He has recorded three goals and three assists in 13 Premier League 2 appearances, with his team sitting fourth in the standings.

Arsenal look to continue recent dominance against Leicester City this weekend

Arsenal have had the upper hand against Leicester City in recent meetings. The Gunners have won the last five Premier League games between the two teams by an aggregate score of 12-3. They last dropped points against the Foxes in July 2020, drawing 1-1 at the Emirates.

The two teams met earlier this season and played out a thrilling contest in north London in August last year. Gabriel Jesus put Arteta's team ahead in the 23rd minute before netting again 12 minutes later to double their lead. William Saliba's own-goal in the 53rd minute handed Leicester a way back into the game.

However, Granit Xhaka, who assisted Jesus' first, scored in the 55th minute, with the Brazilian getting the assist to put Arsenal on their way to a home win. James Maddison got the Foxes back into the game once again in the 74th minute. However, Gabriel Martinelli's splendid strike less than a minute later restored the Gunners' two-goal lead as they held on for a 4-2 win.

