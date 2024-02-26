“Telepathic”, “Witnessing greatness” - Fans in awe of Lionel Messi’s link-up with Inter Miami star during draw with LA Galaxy

Lionel Messi was on target for Inter Miami as they held LA Galaxy to a draw in their second MLS game of the 2024 season. The Argentine forward rolled back the years to display his great telepathy with former Barcelona teammate Jordi Alba to save his side from the first defeat of the season.

After finishing 14th in the Eastern Conference last season, Inter Miami recruited multiple top players in the off-season as they look to challenge for honors on multiple fronts this season. The Herons had an excellent start to the season despite a slightly disappointing pre-season tour, as they defeated Real Salt Lake in their DRV PNK Stadium home.

Messi failed to add his name to the scoresheet in the opener but duly registered his first goal of the season against LA Galaxy to help his side claim one point. His goal on the night looked like a replay of several he scored in Barcelona, with Jordi Alba providing the assist for him to score.

Inter Miami fans were pleased to see the link-up between the long-time teammates, and they shared their reactions on X.

"Messi to Alba is still the most inevitable footballing connection, I see.

Telepathic."

"That combo Messi X Jordi Alba doesn’t miss😮‍💨"

See more reactions from X below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Inter Miami were without new signing Federico Redondo for the game, as the young midfielder did not make the trip to Los Angeles. The Herons will return to action in four days when they face rivals Orlando City back on their home turf.

Lionel Messi crucial as Inter Miami pick up point from travels

Lionel Messi was the reason his side did not return to the East Coast empty-handed after their game at LA Galaxy. The 36-year-old scored a goal for the 20th consecutive year of his career, a run that dates back to 2005 when he made his professional bow with Barcelona.

LA Galaxy took the lead in front of their fans when Serbian striker Dejan Joveljic tapped home from close range after 75 minutes of action. The home side were then reduced to ten men as midfielder Marco Delgado received his marching orders for a second yellow card in the 88th minute of the encounter.

Lionel Messi found an equalizer for Inter Miami in the second minute of added time after exchanging four passes with Alba. The Spanish left-back played a pinpoint pass into the feet of Messi, who rifled the ball into the roof of the net from inside the box.