"Tell that kid to pass the ball" - Jules Kounde makes hilarious comment about Lamine Yamal to Barcelona teammate after El Clasico win

Jules Kounde made a hilarious comment on Eric Garcia's social media post referring to Lamine Yamal after Barcelona defeated Real Madrid 4-3 on Sunday, May 11. The French defender missed the game due to a left hamstring injury.

During the El Clasico, Yamal was seen not passing the ball to right-back Eric Garcia, who scored La Blaugrana's first goal of the match. After the game ended, the Spanish defender addressed the situation and made a jocular comment. During the post-match interview, Eric Garcia said (via X/@BarcaUniversal):

"That bast*rd Lamine should have passed me the ball more, he makes me run for nothing!"

Yamal passed the ball more to Raphinha or Pedri. After the match, Eric Garcia took to social media and posted about La Blaugrana's victory. He wrote in the caption:

"This team is crazy, we have the La Liga to play, now to finish it, culers!"

Garcia's Barcelona teammate, Jules Kounde, later commented on the post while referring to Lamine Yamal. He asked Garcia to tell the 17-year-old to pass the ball. The French defender wrote:

"I support you! Tell that kid (Lamine) to pass the ball..."

Barcelona have beaten Real Madrid four times this season in four meetings. With the win, La Blaugrana have created a comfortable lead in the top spot with 82 points after 35 matches. Real Madrid are second with 75 points in 35 games.

Saudi Pro League side interested in signing Barcelona star Raphinha: Reports

Al Hilal are reportedly interested in signing Raphinha this summer, despite Barcelona's firm efforts to keep him in Spain. According to Barca Blaugranes, the Saudi Pro League side tends to lure the Brazilian attacker with a long-term, high-paying deal.

The former Leeds United star has played 54 games for La Blaugrana this season, scoring 34 goals and providing 25 assists across all competitions. Raphinha also captained the side in their initial fixtures, and he's the third-highest goalscorer in La Liga with 18 goals.

His contract with the La Liga giants will expire in the summer of 2027, and Barcelona are interested in offering the 28-year-old a renewal. Meanwhile, Al Hilal are undergoing a major revamp ahead of the next season.

After sacking Portuguese tactician Jorge Jesus, they are interested in bringing Simone Inzaghi or Xavi Hernandez as the new manager. As per the aforementioned report, they are keen on creating a star-studded lineup, which will help them gain the desired attention for the 2034 FIFA World Cup.

