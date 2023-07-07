"Tell a lie that we'll believe", "Is a Messi fan" - Barcelona fans call out Read Madrid star Arda Guler for saying Cristiano Ronaldo is his idol

Barcelona fans on Twitter are giving Real Madrid's new-signing Arda Guler a hard time after the Turk claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo is among his idols. Guler has completed a move to the Spanish capital from Fenerbahce.

Barca were very interested in signing Guler. The club's sporting director, Deco, even traveled to Istanbul to convince the player. Guler, however, has chosen Santiago Bernabeu as his next home.

In his presentation as a Los Blancos player, Guler said (h/t Madrid Xtra on Twitter):

"My idol? Cristiano Ronaldo, Zidane, Guti, Özil… I want to be a legend of this club."

Fans, however, have now recalled the time when Guler posted an image of Lionel Messi on his Instagram story. One of the fans wrote on Twitter:

"At least tell a lie that we’ll believe."

Another fan wrote:

"Arda Guler is a Messi fan.He sometimes posts Messi pic on his instagram.But Real Madrid forced him to say that Cristiano, Zidane, Guti, ÖziIs are his idol. You can't idolise Messi if you wanna play for Real Madrid.They always do this with every teen footballers. We've seen that."

Ironically, Arda Guler has been known by the moniker "The Turkish Messi" for his playing style. However, according to the player himself, he idolized the likes of Ronaldo, Zidane, Guti, and Ozil during his career.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions from Barcelona fans:

It’s clear they forced him @SaraFCBi Sad thing is he isn’t even following his ‘idol’It’s clear they forced him @SaraFCBi Sad thing is he isn’t even following his ‘idol’It’s clear they forced him https://t.co/E4bm5PuOSg

Goal.com @GoalDOT Arda Guler is a Messi fan.He sometimes posts Messi pic on his instagram.But Real Madrid forced him to say that Cristiano, Zidane, Guti, ÖziIs are his idol. You can't idolise Messi if you wanna play for Real Madrid.They always do this with every teen footballers. We've seen that Arda Guler is a Messi fan.He sometimes posts Messi pic on his instagram.But Real Madrid forced him to say that Cristiano, Zidane, Guti, ÖziIs are his idol. You can't idolise Messi if you wanna play for Real Madrid.They always do this with every teen footballers. We've seen that😃 https://t.co/KJwjoAvjRt

Now I know why ex-Real Madrid players talk highly about Lionel Messi when they finally leave the club..



twitter.com/theMadridZone/… Madrid Zone @theMadridZone Arda Güler: "My idols? Cristiano, Zidane, Ozil and Guti." Arda Güler: "My idols? Cristiano, Zidane, Ozil and Guti." 🚨 Arda Güler: "My idols? Cristiano, Zidane, Ozil and Guti." Man was casually posting Lionel Messi edits on his IG stories and all of a sudden calls Cristiano his idol.Now I know why ex-Real Madrid players talk highly about Lionel Messi when they finally leave the club.. Man was casually posting Lionel Messi edits on his IG stories and all of a sudden calls Cristiano his idol.Now I know why ex-Real Madrid players talk highly about Lionel Messi when they finally leave the club..😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 twitter.com/theMadridZone/…

Real Madrid recently posted a throwback Cristiano Ronaldo video

Real Madrid posted a compilation of Cristiano Ronaldo's goals for the club on the 14th anniversary of the Portuguese signing for the club. Ronaldo arrived from Manchester United in the summer of 2009.

The Portuguese spent nine seasons in the Spanish capital, amassing astonishing numbers for Los Blancos. He netted 450 times in 438 matches for the club. Ronaldo helped them win 16 trophies in total, including four UEFA Champions League titles.

Despite leaving the club in 2018, he remains a fondly remembered figure. Cristiano Ronaldo made many young footballers across the globe adore Los Blancos during his time at the club, and Guler is one of them, according to the player.

