"Tell me one player that doesn't want to play for Manchester United" - 26-year-old star explains why he joined Red Devils this summer

Sergio Reguilon has said that the decision to join Manchester United this past summer was an easy one.

The Spanish left-back joined the Red Devils from Tottenham Hotspur on a season-long loan. He made a promising start, appearing three times across competitions for Erik ten Hag's side before picking up a fitness issue.

Reguilon, 26, was asked why he wanted to join Manchester United. He responded that any player dreams of playing for the 13-time Premier League champions (via UtdDistrict):

"This question is too easy. Tell me one player that doesn't want to play for Manchester United. It was an easy decision for me."

The Spain international endured a difficult spell at Tottenham since arriving from Real Madrid in 2020 for €30 million. He lacked game time for Spurs and was sent out on loan to Atletico Madrid for the second half of last season.

However, Reguilon struggled to impress at the Wanda Metropolitano and returned to the Lilywhites this summer. His future was up in the air before an injury crisis hit the left-back duo Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia.

Ten Hag was desperate for an emergency replacement, and Reguilon fit the bill. He will hope to bounce back from his fitness issues, with United looking to turn their season around.

Manchester United are tenth in the Premier League, with four wins and as many defeats in eight league games. They sit bottom of Group A of the UEFA Champions League with two losses in as many outings.

Tyrell Malacia's Manchester United absence is reportedly due to knee surgery

Tyrell Malacia picked up a knock last season.

According to Manchester Evening News, Tyrell Malacia has missed the start of the season due to a knee injury. It's claimed that the Dutch defender picked up the issue at the end of the 2022-23 campaign.

Manchester United initially looked to manage the problem with pain injections, but the player soon required surgery. The 24-year-old arrived at Old Trafford from Eredivisie side Feyenoord in July 2022 for €15 million.

Malacia has made 39 appearances across competitions for the Red Devils. He spent most of last season as a backup to Shaw, who's also out with a long-term injury.

The news comes as a blow for United fans who hoped that the club's injury crisis was subsiding. Several first-team stars are sidelined with injuries, including, Malacia, Shaw, Lisandro Martinez (ankle, and Aaron Wan-Bissaka (thigh).