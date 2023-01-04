"Ten Hag is cooking" "Rashford is unstoppable" - Twitter erupts as free-flowing Manchester United breeze past Bournemouth 3-0

Manchester United secured yet another comfortable win by beating Bournemouth 3-0 at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils took the lead in the 23rd minute through a brilliant effort from the magnificent Casemiro.

The Brazilian got on the end of Christian Eriksen's slick free kick to put Erik ten Hag's side ahead.

There was cause for concern in the 42nd minute when Donny van de Beek went down after Bournemouth defender Marcos Senesi's horrendous tackle.

The Dutch midfielder could not continue and was replaced by Alejandro Garnacho in the 45+2nd minute.

Nevertheless, it was a wholly comfortable first half for United but a forgetful one, with Casemiro's fantastic volley the only effort on target.

Ten Hag's men came out with intent in the second half, and Luke Shaw grabbed himself a fine goal in the 49th minute.

The English left-back started the move from his own box, playing intricate passes with Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes en route to goal.

Garnacho squared the ball into the Bournemouth box, and Shaw tucked home from close range. It was the Englishman's first goal at Old Trafford since 2018.

The Red Devils should have scored a third in the 54th minute when Anthony Martial was given a golden opportunity following Casemiro's astute cross.

The Frenchman rose highest but couldn't convert his effort on goal.

United goalkeeper David de Gea was put to work in the 57th minute when Jadon Anthony raced towards goal.

He powered a shot towards De Gea's top corner, but the Spaniard made a fine stop.

Manchester United produced a slick move in the 77th minute that almost gifted Garnacho his third goal for the club.

The Argentine pulled off several stepovers before cutting inside and striking the post with a delicious effort.

The third did arrive in the 85th minute, and Rashford continued his hot streak of form with another goal.

Shaw sent a fantastic ball into Fernandes' path as Ten Hag's men played with confidence and style.

Rashford crept in at the far post to tap home Fernandes' low drive cross into an empty net.

Manchester United are now level on 35 points with third-placed Newcastle United and boast a game in hand over the Magpies.

Here are some reactions from supporters on Twitter following an impressive night for the Red Devils:

Yomi 𓃵 @yomz_yom Manchester United fans watching Casemiro after 4 years of McFred. Manchester United fans watching Casemiro after 4 years of McFred. https://t.co/MN2ButVGlp

Liam Canning @LiamPaulCanning Every single one of Ten Hag's signings have been immense. But a special mention to Casemiro who is on a different planet. Every single one of Ten Hag's signings have been immense. But a special mention to Casemiro who is on a different planet.

UtdFaithfuls @UtdFaithfuls



Casemiro is the COMPLETE midfield package Manchester United have lacked Defends, breaks play, progressive, picks passes, and scores..Casemiro is the COMPLETE midfield package Manchester United have lacked Defends, breaks play, progressive, picks passes, and scores..Casemiro is the COMPLETE midfield package Manchester United have lacked ❤️ 👑 https://t.co/cHREKUg9ve

Ed @_CFCEd Casemiro is the best DM in the world, what an incredible footballer, never seen one player make such a difference in a football team than him for United, makes the whole team 10x better.



Phenomenal. Casemiro is the best DM in the world, what an incredible footballer, never seen one player make such a difference in a football team than him for United, makes the whole team 10x better.Phenomenal. https://t.co/U6CstVenm9

Ste Howson @MrStephenHowson



How are we gonna replace this man Casemiro.How are we gonna replace this man Casemiro. How are we gonna replace this man 😂

Trey @UTDTrey LUKE SHAW BEST LB IN THE WORLD AHHH WE ARE COOKING LUKE SHAW BEST LB IN THE WORLD AHHH WE ARE COOKING

Laurie Whitwell @lauriewhitwell



A very capable centre-back, an even better full-back.



Cracking, fluid move.



Nice pick out by Garnacho.



#MUFC Luke Shaw unleashed.A very capable centre-back, an even better full-back.Cracking, fluid move.Nice pick out by Garnacho. Luke Shaw unleashed.A very capable centre-back, an even better full-back.Cracking, fluid move.Nice pick out by Garnacho.#MUFC

Doc MUFC @Doc_Joshi The other thing about this team is that it suddenly looks very physically adept. Rashford looks extremely strong on the ball. Shaw is hard to bully. Casemiro is the team bully. No messing about. The other thing about this team is that it suddenly looks very physically adept. Rashford looks extremely strong on the ball. Shaw is hard to bully. Casemiro is the team bully. No messing about.

Al Foran @ImpressionistAL That is absolutely outstanding from Luke Shaw, another player brimming with confidence under Erik ten Hag. That is absolutely outstanding from Luke Shaw, another player brimming with confidence under Erik ten Hag. 👏

1Utd @One1Utd @ManUtd @agarnacho7 There is no average player at United anymore. It's gonna be scary for you'll. Ten Hag is cooking something hot and spicy @ManUtd @agarnacho7 There is no average player at United anymore. It's gonna be scary for you'll. Ten Hag is cooking something hot and spicy

The Life Of Brian @DaytrippingRed



Fantastic 🫡 Erik TenHag has us playing football and I’m absolutely enjoying thisFantastic 🫡 Erik TenHag has us playing football and I’m absolutely enjoying thisFantastic 🫡🇾🇪

utdreport @utdreport



In the form of his life Marcus Rashford has scored four goals in four consecutive games for the first time in his career.In the form of his life Marcus Rashford has scored four goals in four consecutive games for the first time in his career.In the form of his life 🔥 https://t.co/iUZjobFNnZ

Thomas Shelby 𓅓 @venga_123 Ten Hag champagne footy Ten Hag champagne footy

Trey @UTDTrey That new Rashford celebration is cold btw, our starboy is cooking That new Rashford celebration is cold btw, our starboy is cooking

ًEl. @UtdEIIis Ten Hag went 4 for 4 with all of his signings. Back this guy with whatever he wants Ten Hag went 4 for 4 with all of his signings. Back this guy with whatever he wants

ًEl. @UtdEIIis This is Ten Hag’s Manchester United rebuild 5 months in btw. This is Ten Hag’s Manchester United rebuild 5 months in btw.

Paddy Power @paddypower Several Manchester United players spotted playing with a smile on their face. How strange. Several Manchester United players spotted playing with a smile on their face. How strange.

BeksFCB @Joshua_Ubeku Man United are back in the top 4 after Ronaldo left. They said Ten Hag was the problem. Prove it! Man United are back in the top 4 after Ronaldo left. They said Ten Hag was the problem. Prove it!

TWO TERTY @Aboa_Banku1 Rashford is United’s Top Scorer. Who is Ronaldo again?? Rashford is United’s Top Scorer. Who is Ronaldo again??

Ten Hag explains why Antony missed Manchester United's encounter with Bournemouth

Antony missed the Red Devils' clash with the Cherries.

Manchester United boss Ten Hag confirmed that Antony sat out the clash with Bournemouth due to an injury.

Antony played the full 90 minutes of the Red Devils' 1-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday (December 31).

However, the winger struggled to effect the game, and some pondered whether Ten Hag may have opted to drop him due to his disappointing outing.

Ten Hag was asked by MUTV why the Brazilian was not selected in the matchday squad. He replied:

"He’s injured."

The Brazilian arrived at Old Trafford from Ajax this past summer for £85 million and has scored three goals in 14 games across competitions.

He is perhaps the only signing of the Ten Hag era that has yet to impress.

