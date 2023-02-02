"Ten Hag is a dunce" "Not watching" - Manchester United fans lose their minds as attacker is benched for EFL Cup clash against Nottingham Forest

Manchester United fans are unhappy with the news that Jadon Sancho doesn't start in their Carabao Cup clash with Nottingham Forest tonight (February 1). The Red Devils have one foot in the final following their 3-0 win in the first leg at the City Ground.

Goals from Marcus Rashford, Wout Weghorst, and Bruno Fernandes has all but confirmed United's place in the Carabao Cup final. If they overcome Forest, they will meet their top-four rivals Newcastle United at Wembley on February 26.

Erik ten Hag has rarely rotated his squad this season despite his side still competing in four competitions. However, David de Gea has been rested, with Tom Heaton coming in as his replacement in goal. Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez, and Luke Shaw are in defense. The latter returns after missing the FA Cup win over Reading last weekend.

Meanwhile, Casemiro, Fred, and Bruno Fernandes are in midfield, with Antony, Alejandro Garnacho, and Wout Weghorst in attack. One player many fans were expecting to get a run out against Steve Cooper's side was Sancho.

The English winger has been out of action since November, undergoing individual training in the Netherlands. He returned to training with the first team this past week and was selected in Manchester United's matchday squad for the Forest game.

He has struggled for form this season, scoring just three goals and providing an assist in 14 matches. Ten Hag hopes his time away and working on himself will help him shine. Supporters will have to wait to see if the former Borussia Dortmund attacker is back to his best as he starts on the bench at Old Trafford tonight.

Manchester United's new signing Marcel Sabitzer misses out against Forest, could debut against Crystal Palace

Marcel Sabitzer was a deadline day signing.

Manchester United secured the loan signing of Sabitzer from Bayern Munich on transfer deadline day (January 31). The Austrian midfielder arrived after Christian Eriksen was ruled out until early May with a knee injury.

However, Sabitzer cannot play in tonight's cup encounter with Forest as he is still undergoing his visa process. He is expected to be a spectator at Old Trafford as the Red Devils hope to secure their place in the Carabao Cup final.

He may debut against Palace on Saturday (February 3), which will excite Red Devils fans. Sabitzer struggled for game time at the Allianz Arena, featuring 24 times across competitions and 11 times as a starter. He enjoyed a much more prominent role at RB Leipzig, scoring 52 goals and providing 42 assists in 229 games with the German side.

Manchester United fans will count on the Austrian to help them continue their push for a top-four finish and trophy success. He may even impress enough to entice Ten Hag to formulate a permanent move.

