"Ten Hag finally grew a pair of balls" "Our season starts today" - Manchester United fans elated as Cristiano Ronaldo spearheads front 3 against Newcastle

Manchester United fans were elated to see Erik ten Hag name Cristiano Ronaldo as part of the team's attacking three against Newcastle United on October 16.

Antony, Jadon Sancho, and Ronaldo were named in the first XI for the Red Devils. Fred, Casemiro, and Bruno Fernandes will start as the midfield trio for United. Diogo Dalot, Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez, and Luke Shaw will marshal the backline, while Spanish custodian David de Gea is in goal.

Fans cheered as they saw Ronaldo start for the team. This will be the Portuguese star's second start in the league this season. He last started in United's 4-0 away loss against Brentford on matchday 2. Ronaldo has bagged only one goal in the Premier League this season. The 37-year-old found a perfect finish against Everton after Casemiro played a delightful forward pass for his former Real Madrid teammate last weekend and will look to build on it this time around.

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter from Manchester United fans after Erik ten Hag named Cristiano Ronaldo in his starting XI:

Vini Jr Ultra @Magical91941206 ten Hag finally grew a pair of balls, who hoo ten Hag finally grew a pair of balls, who hoo

Vini Jr Ultra @Magical91941206 Our season starts today, Ten Hag has finally seen the light. Cristiano Ronaldooooooooooooooooo Our season starts today, Ten Hag has finally seen the light. Cristiano Ronaldooooooooooooooooo

Fans will also keep an eye on the budding partnership between Antony and Ronaldo in attack. The Brazilian recently revealed how the Portuguese has helped him settle into the team.

Speaking to the A Bola, Antony said (via Manchester Evening News):

"Since I arrived, Cristiano Ronaldo has helped me a lot to feel at ease. He talks to me a lot, even on game days. He always tells me to be calm and confident."

Manchester United stars Cristiano Ronaldo and David de Gea to be honored

Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United superstars Ronaldo and David De Gea will be honored ahead of the team's clash against Newcastle United on October 16. De Gea is set to make his 500th appearance for the club, becoming the 11th Red Devils player to do so.

Ronaldo, meanwhile, became the first player in history to score 700 club-career goals with his strike against Everton last weekend. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner will also be awarded for his extraordinary feat.

United are set to take on Newcastle in a home clash. Ten Hag's side are currently fifth in the Premier League table, scoring 15 points from eight games. Eddie Howe's team currently occupy sixth spot with 14 points from nine games.

