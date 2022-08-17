Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag considering dropping key player for Liverpool clash: Reports

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire could be dropped from the starting XI for their upcoming Premier League fixture against Liverpool. The Manchester Evening News reported that Erik ten Hag could axe the centre-back after back-to-back defeats in the English top-flight.

The Red Devils have started the 2022-23 campaign on the worst possible note. They lost against Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford at home and away respectively.

They suffered a humiliating 4-0 defeat against the Bees last time out and that calls for some big changes in the Manchester United squad.

Ten Hag is facing the scary prospect of losing three straight games in the Premier League with Liverpool visiting Old Trafford on Monday, August 22.

With his team having conceded six goals already, the Dutchman is expected to restore Raphael Varane back into the starting XI. This looks likely to come at Maguire's cost.

UtdFaithfuls @UtdFaithfuls Erik ten Hag considering DROPPING Harry Maguire against Liverpool and starting Varane x Martinez instead, per Samuel Luckhurst.



Hilarious when some Man Utd fans assumed the armband will make Maguire a guaranteed starter. Not under Ten Hag. Starting spots will be earned. Erik ten Hag considering DROPPING Harry Maguire against Liverpool and starting Varane x Martinez instead, per Samuel Luckhurst.Hilarious when some Man Utd fans assumed the armband will make Maguire a guaranteed starter. Not under Ten Hag. Starting spots will be earned.

So far, the England international has started both of Manchester United's games alongside new centre-back partner Lisandro Martinez.

At Brentford, the Red Devils went 4-0 down at half-time and Ten Hag reacted by substituting Martinez with Varane. They are currently at the bottom of the Premier League table for the first time since 1992, with zero points and a goal difference of negative five.

Manchester United players want a change of strategy as they gear up to face Liverpool

This is arguably one of the worst times when Erik ten Hag's men could have faced the Reds.

The Merseyside club have themselves had a far from ideal start to the 2022-23 campaign and have drawn both their games so far. They drew 2-2 against newly-promoted Fulham at Craven Cottage and 1-1 against Crystal Palace at Anfield.

They are currently 12th in the league having picked up just two points and would now be licking their lips at the prospect of facing Manchester United.

The Red Devils look disjointed and lack some serious confidence while playing as a unit on the field. Liverpool should have no problems picking them apart, something that the players also realize.

MEN reported that Ten Hag's players have told him to take a rather pragmatic approach against Jurgen Klopp's side rather than attempt to play attacking football.

They believe that his tactics do not particularly suit their skill set at the moment and will be better off taking a pragmatic approach against Liverpool.

Last season, the Reds defeated Manchester United 5-0 at Old Trafford and then 4-0 at Anfield.

This is more or less the same squad and looking on from the outside, it feels like playing a defensive game might save Ten Hag's men some embarrassment.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Aditya Singh