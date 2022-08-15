Erik ten Hag made each Manchester United players run 13.8km in brutal heat after Brentford humiliation: Reports

According to reports, after their humiliating 4-0 defeat to Brentford, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag made his players run 13.8 km. Sky Sports' Kaveh Solehkol tweeted this information on Sunday.

The distance - 13.8 km - is not a randomly chosen figure. Apparently, this is the difference between the distance covered by Brentford and Manchester United in their match.

Kaveh Solhekol @SkyKaveh Erik ten Hag wanted to make Manchester United players run 13.8 kilometres (8.5 miles) during their exercises in their extra training session today. Brentford players ran 13.8 kilometres more than them yesterday. Distance covered yesterday: Brentford 109.4km United 95.6km. Erik ten Hag wanted to make Manchester United players run 13.8 kilometres (8.5 miles) during their exercises in their extra training session today. Brentford players ran 13.8 kilometres more than them yesterday. Distance covered yesterday: Brentford 109.4km United 95.6km.

United were humbled by Brentford at the American Express Community Stadium on Friday. The team produced arguably their most hapless display and were thoroughly dominated in the first half.

Similar issues in midfield and defence that have been apparent since a long time were exposed. The team conceded as many as four first-half goals, three of which were direct results of individuals errors.

The last goal from Bryan Mbuemo came as a result of an excellent counter attack that opened up the Red Devils’ defense in just two passes. Ten Hag appeared distraught on the United bench, and there was no response from the team after conceding the goals.

Ten Hag reportedly was also disappointed with the lack of running in the team. The team ran a total of 95.6km in the 4-0 defeat.

Manchester United suffer arguably their worst loss of recent times

Any sort of optimism surrounding the Erik ten Hag era at the club has been blown away in just two games. Cristiano Ronaldo looked a dejected figure and did not greet supporters or even his manager after the full-time whistle.

The Portuguese seems uninterested and whether it is the right idea to keep a player who does not want to stay remains to be seen.

The lack of character shown and the inability to mount any sort of comeback despite being dominated across areas of the pitch made for terrible viewing for the fans. The defence was distraught and seemed on the verge of losing its plot every time Brentford got on the ball.

In attack, Manchester United were against a defence that had a low block but had no problem in marauding forward when the chances came. The lack of patience, crispness in passing, and a sheer lack of game sense allowed Brentford to easily hold off the few attempts that United carved out through the game.

The United Stand @UnitedStandMUFC



says any "outburst" that Cristiano Ronaldo may have will be down to his standards being higher than most others. Do you agree?



Join buff.ly/3zZ3b1U "IT LOOKS LIKE A TANTRUM, BUT..." 🤔 @CharlieMorley_ says any "outburst" that Cristiano Ronaldo may have will be down to his standards being higher than most others. Do you agree?Join "IT LOOKS LIKE A TANTRUM, BUT..." 🤔@CharlieMorley_ says any "outburst" that Cristiano Ronaldo may have will be down to his standards being higher than most others. Do you agree? 👇Join ➡️ buff.ly/3zZ3b1U https://t.co/lwB3JW8x3H

There is little doubt that the team needs a thorough injection of quality. If that does not happen, the season will only get worse from here. United now have to welcome Liverpool at Old Trafford next weekend.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Akshay Saraswat