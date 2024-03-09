"Ten Hag must be shaking", "Could of had him instead of Spintony" - Fans react as Manchester United loanee Jadon Sancho nets first Dortmund goal

Jadon Sancho has bagged his first goal for Borussia Dortmund since joining on loan from Manchester United and it was a special one.

The English winger left the Red Devils in January after his well-documented fallout with Erik ten Hag. He returned to Dortmund on loan until the end of the season as he looked to get his career back on track.

Jadon Sancho, 23, has endured topsy-turvy form while back at Signal Iduna Park. But, he's finally got his first goal for Edin Terzic's side this season. It arrived in their Bundesliga encounter with Werder Bremen today (March 9).

The young winger raced down the left flank skipping past one defender before firing past Bremen's German goalkeeper Michael Zetterer. He's taken his tally for BvB to one goal and two assists in 12 games since rejoining the club.

Sancho left Manchester United after clashing with Ten Hag due to 'underperforming' in training. He was dropped from the Dutchman's matchday squad in a 3-1 defeat to Arsenal in September.

The former Manchester City academy youngster hit back at Ten Hag for going public with his issues with the player. He insisted he was being made a 'scapegoat'.

Sancho didn't appear for Manchester United following his now-deleted social media post. He failed to impress for the Red Devils after joining from Dortmund in July 2021 for £74 million, managing 12 goals and six assists in 82 games across competitions.

However, Sancho has opened his Dortmund account and fans have intriguingly responded on social media.

One fan took a dig at Ten Hag:

"Ten Hag must be shaking right now."

Another fan compared Sancho to United's misfiring winger Antony:

"We could of had him instead of Spintony."

Here's how fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to Sancho's first goal for Dortmund:

Borussia Dortmund's Edin Terzic on Manchester United loanee Jadon Sancho's lack of form

Edin Terzic gave an honest assessment of Jadon Sancho.

Jadon Sancho scored a stunning first goal since rejoining Dortmund on loan from Manchester United. But, he's struggled to get back to his best during his return spell with BvB.

The Red Devils loanee hadn't featured for United since being dropped in September last year. He'd failed to earn a consistent starting berth in Ten Hag's side even before being banished from the Dutch coach's first team.

Dortmund boss Edin Terzic touched on Sancho's underwhelming form at Signal Iduna Park. The German tactician alluded to his lack of game time at Old Trafford (via The Peoples Person):

"We know that not everyone is at 100%. Jadon hasn’t played for a long time, and he lacks rhythm."

Sancho will hope his goal kickstarts a run of form as he continues to try and reignite his career. He's unlikely to have a future at Manchester United while Ten Hag is in charge.