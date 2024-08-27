“Ten Hag was the problem”, “We lost a gem” - Fans react as Cristiano Ronaldo's stats from 2021/22 season at Manchester United surface

Manchester United fans have reacted to Cristiano Ronaldo's stats for the team in the 2021-22 season following a post from ESPN. The legendary striker enjoyed a glorious return to Old Trafford after he joined from Juventus that summer for €17 million.

Ronaldo is one of the greatest players to represent the 20-time English champions and is a figure intimately tied to the number 7 jersey at the club. He has represented the Manchester-based club 346 times, scoring 145 times and providing 64 assists.

The Real Madrid legend bagged an impressive two PoTM awards and finished as the team's top goalscorer in all competitions. He also bagged the team's Goal of the Season award, made the Premier League team of the season, and was the club's Player of the Year.

Following ESPN's post showing a breakdown of the legendary striker's exploits in his first season back, fans took to X to respond.

A Chelsea fan pitched in, posting:

"He was good for them. Ten Hag was the problem."

A United fan lamented the loss of the star, posting:

"We lost a gem😞😞 Erik ten hag😭."

Another fan posted:

"Just GOAT things."

Another post hailed Ronaldo, writing:

"Greatest striker of all time."

Another fan posted:

"Forever the goat."

One post hailed his exploits:

"Just true goat things."

Cristiano Ronaldo's return of 24 goals and three assists in 39 games on his return will be fondly remembered by Manchester United fans for years to come. The legendary striker left the club the next season after falling out with manager, Erik ten Hag and now plays for Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia.

What Cristiano Ronaldo said about Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag before exit

Cristiano Ronaldo had some harsh words for Manchester United boss, Erik ten Hag before his exit from the club in the winter of 2022. The legendary striker had an explosive interview with British broadcaster Piers Morgan, where he blasted the club and Dutch manager before his contract with the club was terminated.

The legendary striker felt disrespected by the club and manager in his final season at Old Trafford and told the British journalist how he felt, saying:

“I don’t have respect for him because he doesn’t show respect for me. If you don’t have respect for me, I’m never gonna have respect for you. Yes, I felt betrayed and I felt like some people don’t want me here, not only this year but last year too.”

Cristiano Ronaldo moved to Al-Nassr after he departed Manchester United and has established himself as a key member of the team. He has so far bagged 61 goals and 16 assists in 67 appearances for the Saudi Pro League outfit.

