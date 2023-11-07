Ten Hag provides Harry Maguire and Marcus Rashford update ahead of Manchester United's UCL clash against Copenhagen

Erik ten Hag has confirmed that Harry Maguire and Marcus Rashford are available for selection ahead of Manchester United's UEFA Champions League clash against Copenhagen on Wednesday (8 November).

Maguire went down on the pitch in the starting stages of Manchester United's 1-0 league win against Fulham on 4 November. He sustained a cut above the eye and the referee questioned the center-back's condition at the hour mark.

Maguire, who was stripped of his captaincy this summer, played on for the full 90 minutes as Bruno Fernandes scored a stoppage-time winner. Ten Hag has now claimed that the club performed the necessary protocols to ensure that the Englishman didn't suffer a concussion.

Speaking ahead of the group-stage game against Copenhagen, Ten Hag told reporters at his pre-match press conference (h/t Manchester Evening News):

"We followed all the protocols after the game so he’s [Maguire] ready. He was fine in the game [and] played very well."

Rashford, meanwhile, missed the game against the Cottagers after failing a late fitness test. He suffered a heavy knock during a training session but is now back in contention for the game against Copenhagen.

Asked about the English superstar's status, Ten Hag said:

"100% [Ready]. Rashy [Rashford] missed one game with a small knock."

The 26-year-old has notably struggled for form this season, scoring just once in 14 games across competitions. Maguire, meanwhile, has won favor under Ten Hag in recent weeks and has played every single minute of their last four Premier League games.

Manchester United struggling in Group A of the Champions League ahead of Copenhagen clash

Manchester United fans would have fancied their chances of progression when they were drawn with Bayern Munich, Galatasaray, and Copenhagen in Group A of the UEFA Champions League this season.

The three-time Champions League winners, however, have found it hard to break into the top half of the standings. They came into matchday three without any points on the board, following losses against Bayern Munich (4-3) and Galatasaray (2-3).

They need a 72nd-minute goal from Harry Maguire against Copenhagen to register their first points in Europe this season. The reverse fixture in Denmark could decide Manchester United's fate in the competition.

Erik ten Hag's men are currently third in the standings with three points — six behind Bayern and one behind Galatasaray. A win for Copenhagen will see the Danish side leapfrog the Red Devils in the table with just two games to go.