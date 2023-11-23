Ten Hag provides Luke Shaw fitness update ahead of Manchester United's PL clash against Everton

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has given a promising update on Luke Shaw's chances of facing Everton this Sunday (November 26).

Shaw has missed each of United's last 16 games across competitions due to a muscular injury. The English left-back last appeared for the Red Devils in a 2-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur on August 19.

However, the 28-year-old was back in training this week ahead of Manchester United's trip to Goodison Park. He could make a vital return to Ten Hag's side against the Toffees.

Ten Hag is hopeful that the England international will be fit to face Everton. He said (via mufcMPB):

"He’s been training for two weeks with the team and we are quite hopeful that he will return to the squad for Sunday’s game."

Ten Hag also hinted that he could opt to use Shaw in a makeshift left-sided center-back role. He said (via Manchester Evening News):

"We have players in our squad who can fulfil that as well like Victor Lindelof, Jonny Evans and Luke Shaw. They are all capable of playing in that position that fits our way of playing and fits to my philosophy of how I see the game.”

Manchester United have dealt with several defensive injuries this season that have blighted their 2023-24 campaign. Shaw has been joined by the likes of Tyrell Malacia and Lisandro Martinez on the sidelines.

Ten Hag's men head into their clash with Everton sitting sixth in the Premier League table. They have won seven of 12 games, losing the other five.

Luke Shaw's return will come as a boost for Manchester United's under-fire superstar Marcus Rashford

Marcus Rashford has struggled in Luke Shaw's absence.

Marcus Rashford may be the happiest Manchester United star upon Luke Shaw's return from injury. The English attacker has struggled this season, managing just one goal and three assists in 16 games across competitions.

The 26-year-old enjoyed his best season to date in 2022-23, posting 30 goals and 11 assists in 56 games. He spent the majority of that campaign playing in front of Shaw on the Red Devils' left side.

Ten Hag is sure Rashford will get back to his best soon amid his nosedive this season. He said (via Manchester United's official website):

"He has proven it across all his career. He's scored more than 100 goals already in the Premier League. He scored last season; 30 goals, so there will come a moment in this season that it clicks."

Shaw and Rashford have struck up a fine partnership during their time together at Old Trafford. The left-back has provided six assists for his England teammate and they have an overall joint goal contribution of seven from 200 games.