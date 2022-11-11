Ten Hag provides update on Cristiano Ronaldo and Antony's availability for Manchester United's clash against Fulham

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has provided an update on Cristiano Ronaldo and Antony's availability for the clash against Fulham on Sunday (13 November).

The Red Devils will take on Marco Silva's side at Craven Cottage in their final Premier League game before the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Ten Hag's side will be looking to get back to winning ways in the Premier League following their 3-1 defeat to Aston Villa last weekend. Fulham, on the other hand, lost 2-1 to 10-man Manchester City courtesy of a last-minute goal from Erling Haaland.

Ahead of their trip to Fulham, the United boss has provided an update on the fitness of Cristiano Ronaldo and Antony.

Cristiano Ronaldo was not part of the Manchester United side that defeated Aston Villa in the League Cup in midweek due to illness. Antony, on the other hand, has missed the Red Devils' last four games with a hip injury.

Samuel Luckhurst @samuelluckhurst Ten Hag believes Ronaldo can recover in time to be in the squad for Fulham. Antony has 'made progress' but decision likely to be taken tomorrow on whether he travels. #mufc Ten Hag believes Ronaldo can recover in time to be in the squad for Fulham. Antony has 'made progress' but decision likely to be taken tomorrow on whether he travels. #mufc

Ten Hag provided an update on the team in his pre-match press conference ahead of the Fulham game. He said, as quoted by Manchester World:

“I can’t guarantee that now [if Ronaldo will be fit] and he was ill today. He can recover from that. It’s not a serious illness that takes days or weeks. I think it is possible that he is available for Sunday and that he will be in the squad.”

Ten Hag also insisted that Antony has made progress on his comeback from injury but remains a doubt for Manchester United's trip to Fulham. He added:

“We will work on that but I can’t confirm that he will be in the squad for Sunday. But he made progress in the last days and we will see tomorrow, Saturday if he will be available for the team on Sunday.”

Manchester United have found Cristiano Ronaldo's heir in Alejandro Garnacho

Manchester United have truly found a gem in 18-year-old Alejandro Garnacho. The Argentine youth international continues to make a name for himself at Old Trafford.

The teenager impressed as he came on from the bench as a 62nd-minute substitute against Aston Villa in the League Cup. Garnacho provided two assists to help his side secure a 4-2 victory while catching the eye with his dribbling, flair and creativity.

The Argentine has seen his stock rise since his £420,000 move to Manchester United from Atletico Madrid in October of 2020. He has scored one goal in nine appearances across competitions for the Red Devils.

