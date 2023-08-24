“Ten Hag has to resign” “We are finished” - Manchester United fans furious after 3-0 loss to Burnley in closed doors friendly

Manchester United fans online have reacted to the Red Devils' 3-0 loss against Burnley in a closed-door friendly at the Carrington on Wednesday, August 23.

United featured a side with players from their youth system and also the senior players who didn't feature in their first two Premier League games. This includes the likes of Jonny Evans, Donny van de Beek and Anthony Martial.

Eight out of the 15 players who featured against Burnley haven't made their Manchester United senior debut yet.

Burnley, meanwhile, faced a strong side in the first half as they didn't play last weekend. Their game at Luton Town was postponed due to the work being done at the latter's home ground Kenilworth Road.

Manager Vincent Kompany then changed his XI completely at halftime to get some minutes with his squad players as well. They eventually won 3-0.

Manchester United haven't had the best of starts to the 2023-24 season despite beating Wolverhampton Wanderers in their first game. They were disappointing against Wolves and were perhaps lucky to get a 1-0 win.

In their second game against Tottenham Hotspur, they did not take their chances in the first half and ended up losing 2-0.

Hence, Manchester United fans were further furious to know about their 3-0 loss against Burnley while rival fans took a dig at the Red Devils. One fan wrote on Twitter (X):

"Ten Hag has to resign"

Another fan tweeted:

"We are finished"

Here are some more reactions to United's 3-0 loss against Burnley:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Manchester United advancing in pursuit of French defender

As per L'Equipe, the Red Devils are closing in on the signature of OGC Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo.

Manchester United have brought in three players this summer - Andre Onana, Mason Mount, and Rasmus Hojlund. They have also offered a short-term deal to Jonny Evans. They are now looking to sign a midfielder and a centre-back before the end of the transfer window.

The Red Devils were linked with Todibo in the past as well but as per Football365, they were interested in signing him as a replacement for Harry Maguire. However, Maguire's move to West Ham United has fallen through. Despite this, United are now closing in on Todibo, who will cost around €40 million.

The French defender joined Nice from Barcelona, initially on loan in February 2021 before the move was made permanent that summer. The 23-year-old has made 104 appearances for the French side and also scored two goals.