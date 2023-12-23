"Ten Hag's breaking so many records" - Piers Morgan takes dig at Erik ten Hag as Manchester United lose to West Ham

TV personality Piers Morgan has taken another opportunity to aim a dig at Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag after their loss to West Ham United on December 23.

Manchester United had no answer to West Ham as they faced each other at the London Stadium in the Premier League, losing by two unreplied goals. Faced with an injury crisis, particularly in defense, Ten Hag had to work with what was available to him for the match against the Hammers.

West Ham scored twice in six second-half minutes through Jarrod Bowen (72') and Mohammed Kudus (78') to pick up the win at home. Morgan, a huge fan of Cristiano Ronaldo and opposer of Ten Hag, took to X to talk about the negative records being broken by United.

"Ten Hag’s breaking so many records! 👏👏👏"

By failing to score in the defeat against West Ham, United have now gone four games without a single goal for the first time since 1992. In this run, the Red Devils have lost 3-0 to Bournemouth, 1-0 to Bayern Munich (UEFA Champions League), and played a goalless draw with Liverpool.

The result also ensured that Ten Hag's side lost their 13th match this season, meaning they have lost exactly half of their fixtures in all competitions. The Red Devils have lost more matches at this stage this season than any other season since the 1930-31 season.

Piers Morgan has been a fierce critic of Erik ten Hag and his management since his falling out with Cristiano Ronaldo last year. The TV personality has poked fun at the manager at every opportunity since the start of the season.

Manchester United facing unprecedented trouble

This season has been a disappointing one for everyone at Manchester United due to their performances. The Red Devils find themselves out of the UEFA Champions League and Carabao Cup midway through the season.

As Morgan said, the Red Devils have broken a number of negative records. Manchester United conceded 15 goals in the group stage of the Champions League and finished bottom of their group with only four points.

British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe is on the verge of completing the purchase of a 25% stake in the club, and this will likely bring about a great deal of change. The Red Devils, who are eighth in the Premier League, will hope that the arrival of new investors brings positive change.

