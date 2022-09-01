"Ten Hag's surely got balls of steel" "Not watching" - Manchester United fans fume as Cristiano Ronaldo is benched for third straight game

Manchester United take on Leicester City on September 1 and Cristiano Ronaldo has once again been named on the bench by Erik ten Hag.

The Dutch tactician's decision has been met with anger from supporters.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been dropped by Erik ten Hag for the Red Devils' past two wins over Liverpool and Southampton.

There has been huge speculation over the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's future but he appears to be staying at Old Trafford for the time being,

He also appears to be staying on the bench with Ten Hag opting for a front three of Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Elanga once again.

Meanwhile, Casemiro isn't handed his first start having came off the bench in the 2-1 win over Southampton last time out.

Scott McTominay and Christian Eriksen are chosen in the middle of the park with Bruno Fernandes in attacking midfield.

Diogo Dalot and Tyrell Malacia start in the full-back positions with Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez partnering one another at centre-back again.

That means captain Harry Maguire is also benched for the third game in a row with David De Gea chosen in goal.

Manchester United supporters are becoming irritated with Ten Hag's decision to name Ronaldo on the bench.

Here are some reactions from fans on Twitter to the legendary forward not starting for the third game in a row:

ranny @ranny_ft @ManUtd No Ronaldo not watching + Man City better anyways @ManUtd No Ronaldo not watching + Man City better anyways

Nick @RealxCR7 @ManUtd Ronaldo seems to be absent an awful lot from a team whose manager was desperate to keep him. On the topic of absentees, why isn’t Casemiro starting? How do you expect these players to be sharp against Arsenal if they never play? @ManUtd Ronaldo seems to be absent an awful lot from a team whose manager was desperate to keep him. On the topic of absentees, why isn’t Casemiro starting? How do you expect these players to be sharp against Arsenal if they never play?

Asduk @Asduk16 @UnitedStandMUFC He got that team wrong no ronaldo or casimiro speechless @UnitedStandMUFC He got that team wrong no ronaldo or casimiro speechless

Harman @harmanjot96 Ten Hag sure got balls of steel to bench Ronaldo three times in a row. What a baldy. Ten Hag sure got balls of steel to bench Ronaldo three times in a row. What a baldy.

Amit Zohar @amitttrmfc @ManUtd Ronaldo didn't save your ass last season to rot on the bench wtf is this man @ManUtd Ronaldo didn't save your ass last season to rot on the bench wtf is this man

Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United future looks bleak under Ten Hag

This could become a familiar occurrence for Cristiano Ronaldo

Perhaps Cristiano Ronaldo's eagerness to leave Manchester United didn't stem from a lack of Champions League football.

That had been the reason proposed by many in the football world.

However, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has found himself starting both of Ten Hag's side's last two fixtures on the substitutes bench.

The Red Devils have won both of those games, having started the season off with two demoralizing defeats to Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford.

Ronaldo started against the Bees and was part of the woeful United side that were destroyed 4-0.

Ten Hag's philosophy is one of possession-based football and involves a real emphasis on pressing.

This is just something the Portuguese forward doesn't do, and perhaps this clashes with the style of football Ten Hag is implementing.

Ronaldo's spot in the Manchester United XI is now coming under threat despite the club having not even signed a new striker.

A bit-part role for the legendary forward feels wrong, but until at least January it looks like a possibility he will have to accept.

The former Real Madrid striker has a year left remaining on his current deal at Old Trafford with the option to extend for a further year.

