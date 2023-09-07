"Ten Hag threw him under the bus" - Gabby Agbonlahor defends Manchester United's Jadon Sancho after his recent comments on social media

Gabby Agbonlahor defended Manchester United winger Jado Sancho as he thinks that Erik ten Hag threw the Englishman under the bus.

Sancho and Ten Hag have recently been involved in a public bust-up as the Dutch manager cited Sancho's lack of standards in training as the reason behind his absence from the squad for the game against Arsenal.

The player responded by releasing a statement on social media, defending his position. Hence, the situation revolving the player and the manager is an awkward one at United. Agbonlahor has now shared his take on the same. He told talkSPORT:

"My time paying, I feel that managers, even when things have happened with players, maybe not at their best in training, they would prtect them."

Speaking about Ten Hag's comments, Agbonlahor said:

"He could have easily said, 'Jadon Sancho is uninvolved for tactical reasons.' He sort of threw him under the bus. And, for Jadon Sancho, to pin the tweet on his Twitter,.. he feels that he is the scapegoat, he is training well, then you have to look at both sides. You can't just look at the manager's side."

Sancho, since his 2021 move from Borussia Dortmund, has failed to deliver for Manchester United. He has made 82 appearances for the Red Devils, scoring 12 goals and providing six assists. In six appearances this season, Sancho is yet to get a goal contribution to his name.

Rio Ferdinand spoke about Jadon Sancho's situation at Manchester United

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand recently shared his take on the situation between Jadon Sancho and Erik ten Hag. Ferdinand thinks there are only two possible solutions for Sancho.

The former United defender claimed that either Sancho pursues a move to the Saudi Pro League, with the Saudi transfer window still open, or he will potentially have to accept a bench role for the remainder of the season.

Speaking on the matter, Ferdinand said on his FIVE YouTube channel:

"There's no way Jadon's putting out a statement like that if he hasn't, in his own eyes, performed well. Now that's the difference as well. It's like, on his chart, Jadon, I have trained alright. But the manager might have a certain standard."

He added:

"There's only one way that it ends right now, well, two ways. There's only one window open, and that's Saudi. Or, you're on the bench or not getting in the squad for the rest of the season."

Jadon Sancho joined Manchester United after establishing himself as one of the best youngsters in world football at Borussia Dortmund. His career at Old Trafford, though, hasn't turned out the way he would have wanted to.