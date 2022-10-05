"Ten Hag does trust him" - Pundit claims Red Devils boss did not want to sign Manchester United star

Darren Bent has questioned whether Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag wanted to sign Casemiro, with the pundit uncertain if the Dutch boss trusts the midfielder.

The 30-year-old defensive midfielder arrived at Old Trafford over the summer for £63.5 million, having previously won five Champions League titles at Real Madrid.

The United Stand @UnitedStandMUFC Erik ten Hag on Casemiro: "We will play tomorrow our best team, we have to construct a team because we want a competitive culture. It had nothing to do with Casemiro, it had all to do with Scott." [men] #mufc Erik ten Hag on Casemiro: "We will play tomorrow our best team, we have to construct a team because we want a competitive culture. It had nothing to do with Casemiro, it had all to do with Scott." [men] #mufc

However, Casemiro is yet to start for the Red Devils in the Premier League, with Scott McTominay given the nod instead during their most recent clash against Manchester City on October 2.

Bent believes the Brazilian international is not a Ten Hag signing, citing how Antony went straight into the starting lineup while Casemiro waits on the sidelines. The former Tottenham and England forward told talkSPORT (via Metro):

"When Manchester United signed Antony, if I can remember rightly, he barely trained and he was straight in the team. Ten Hag was like, 'I know him, I want him, he goes straight in.' I just question whether Casemiro was someone Ten Hag truly wanted."

"You look at Casemiro’s resume and what he’s done in the game, played at the highest level, won the biggest competitions by the way and in the biggest game of Manchester United’s season so far, he doesn’t go in.I just question first of all whether he was Ten Hag’s signing."

Bent continued:

"And secondly, I get it with the legs that McTominay’s got, can get about, puts himself about, has done well in this run Manchester United have been on."

"But that was a question mark when a lot of people were [talking about] Casemiro and I went, 'Oh, Manchester United’s biggest game of the season and he’s not starting.' That made me think if Ten Hag does trust him or really wanted him."

talkSPORT @talkSPORT



“They signed Antony & he went straight into the team. Does he trust Casemiro?”



Darren Bent questions if Erik ten Hag ever wanted to bring Casemiro to “I question whether he wanted Casemiro!”“They signed Antony & he went straight into the team. Does he trust Casemiro?”Darren Bent questions if Erik ten Hag ever wanted to bring Casemiro to #MUFC “I question whether he wanted Casemiro!”“They signed Antony & he went straight into the team. Does he trust Casemiro?”Darren Bent questions if Erik ten Hag ever wanted to bring Casemiro to #MUFC. 🇧🇷 https://t.co/BegWHua61N

Erik ten Hag explains Casemiro's absence from Manchester United starting lineup

Following their hammering at the Etihad Stadium, the Dutch boss was once again asked when Casemiro will play a bigger role for the Red Devils.

United had previously won four consecutive league games with a largely unchanged starting lineup. However, McTominay was poor against the Cityzens, with many questioning why the more experienced Casemiro didn't start instead.

Ten Hag told reporters:

"On the day we signed him, we started to win and it’s about the team. The team is doing really well, it’s not against Casemiro, it’s for, in this case, Scott McTominay, he performed great in the team and then we get into a run."

"But I’m sure it will be important for us in the long and short-term, he will find himself in the team but it has to come in a natural way."

Mark Goldbridge @markgoldbridge Very clear Casemiro wasn't a Ten Hag signing. Antony straight in team after not training for a week. Casemiro constantly benched. I don't blame Ten Hag, it's the constant issue at United of panic signings Very clear Casemiro wasn't a Ten Hag signing. Antony straight in team after not training for a week. Casemiro constantly benched. I don't blame Ten Hag, it's the constant issue at United of panic signings

Poll : 0 votes