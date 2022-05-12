“Ten Hag wants to sign King Willem-Alexander” – Jan Aage Fjortoft pokes fun at transfer rumors involving Manchester United

Journalist Jan Aage Fjortoft has joked that Manchester United are interested in signing King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands. This comes after rumors have surfaced linking Barcelona and Dutch midfielder Frenkie de Jong with a move to Old Trafford in the upcoming transfer window.

Current Ajax manager Erik ten Hag will be taking charge at Manchester United as their new manager ahead of the 2022-23 season. Ahead of ten Hag's arrival, United have been linked with a few of his former players. In regards to the transfer rumors about the Red Devils, Jan Aage Fjortoft tweeted the following:

"Ten Hag wants to sign King Willem- Alexander of the Netherlands. Now every Dutch- male have been linked to Manchester United."

In fairness, Manchester United are in need of strengthening their midfield ahead of the 2022-23 season. The Red Devils will be without Nemanja Matic next season. Paul Pogba is also expected to leave on a free transfer at the end of the season as he is yet to agree to a new contract.

However, it is worth mentioning that Frenkie de Jong is not the only midfielder linked with a move to Old Trafford. Other midfielders who are rumored to be on United's shortlist include Declan Rice and Kalvin Phillips.

A defensive midfielder should be high on United's transfer list for the summer. The Red Devils lack a defensive midfielder while all of their rivals have a great option in the middle. Manchester City have Rodri while Liverpool have Fabinho in their ranks.

Frenkie de Jong has previously played under Erik ten Hag whilst playing for Ajax. The Dutch international won an Eredivisie title and a KNVB Cup in the Netherlands. He also guided Ajax to the Champions League semifinals back in 2019.

Manchester United will be without Champions League football next season

Manchester United can no longer qualify for next season's Champions League. The Red Devils suffered a humiliating 4-0 defeat at the hands of Brighton & Hove Albion last weekend (May 7), which officially ended their top-four hopes.

United are currently not even guaranteed a spot in next season's UEFA Europa League. They are currently sixth in the standings, just three points ahead of seventh-placed West Ham United. David Moyes' side, however, have a game in hand and a much better goal difference.

A lack of Champions League football could hamper United's chances of securing their primary transfer targets for the summer. However, the lure of playing for one of the biggest clubs in England could still play a part in attracting quality footballers to the club.

