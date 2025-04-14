Tennis star Carlos Alcaraz gives opinion on Real Madrid comeback against Arsenal in UEFA Champions League

Men's tennis star Carlos Alcaraz has delivered his verdict on the possibility of a Real Madrid comeback in their UEFA Champions League tie against Arsenal. Los Blancos are trailing in the quarterfinal tie, having lost to the Gunners in London by three unreplied goals.

Recently crowned champion of the Monte Carlo Masters event for the first time, Carlos Alcaraz declared his support for Carlo Ancelotti's side. The ATP world number two revealed that he believes the reigning champions can secure an unlikely victory over the Premier League side.

"Real Madrid remontada? Yes, as a good Madridista, I always believe in comebacks."

Real Madrid will be aiming to become only the fourth team in Champions League history to overturn a three-goal deficit from the first leg of a knockout tie. Los Blancos saw their rivals Barcelona come back from 4-1 down against PSG a couple of years ago, and must now produce a "Remontada" of their own.

The reigning champions were stunned by the second-half showing from Arsenal, which saw Declan Rice find the net with two direct free kicks. Spanish midfielder Mikel Merino also scored afterward, earning the Gunners a shocking 3-0 win in front of their fans.

Real Madrid have reached the semi-finals of the competition in each of the last four seasons, and won it twice in the last three years. They have come back from the dead in the competition on several occasions in the past, and will be hopeful of doing the same on Wednesday at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Arsenal star ruled out of Real Madrid clash: Reports

Arsenal midfielder Jorginho is set to miss out on the Gunners' visit to Real Madrid for their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal second leg, as per reports. The Italian midfielder picked up an injury in his side's league meeting with Brentford at the weekend.

The BBC reports that the former Chelsea man will not travel after suffering a suspected rib injury in the game on Saturday. He was forced to leave the pitch after facing difficulties breathing following a collision, leaving his side to finish the game with ten players.

A Champions League winner and one-time UEFA Player of the Year, Jorginho will be a big miss for the Gunners due to his quality and experience. Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta will hope that his side can manage without the input of the Italy international in the biggest game of their season so far.

