Tennis star Ons Jabeur names Cristiano Ronaldo as greatest-ever player to play for Real Madrid 

Tunisian tennis player, Ons Jabeur recently named former Real Madrid star, Cristiano Ronaldo as the best player to ever play for the Los Blancos.

During an interview with the Goal, two-time Wimbledon runner-up, Ons Jabeur talked about her interest in football. She stated that Real Madrid is her favorite club while Cristiano Ronaldo is her favorite football player.

Later in the interview, she was also asked about the best player, according to her, who never played for the 13-time UEFA Champions League winners. Without thinking too much, Jabeur took the name of former Barcelona star, Lionel Messi.

The Argentine playmaker recently guided Inter Miami to a Leagues Cup triumph. In addition to that, the Herons are currently on an unbeaten run since the former Paris Saint-Germain star arrived in Miami.

Talking about Ons Jabeur, she's currently in the Round of 16 of the US Open, where she will be facing 23rd seed, China's Qinwen Zheng. In the earlier rounds, the 29-year-old recently recorded wins over the likes of Camila Osorio (R1), Linda Nosková (R2) and Marie Bouzková (R3) respectively.

Jude Bellingham equals Cristiano Ronaldo's Real Madrid record

Former Borussia Dortmund star, Jude Bellingham signed a new contract with Real Madrid, earlier this month. The Englishman signed a six-year contract with Los Blancos for a total transfer fee of €103 Million (£88.5 million).

Since making his debut, the 19-year-old has been in a blistering form. The former Borussia Dortmund midfielder is currently the top scorer of La Liga with five goals in four matches, in addition to an assist.

According to Fansided, Cristiano Ronaldo scored in his four initial matches for Real Madrid, which was a club record. Interestingly, Jude Bellingham has also managed to score an equal number of goals as Cristiano Ronaldo in his first four matches for Los Blancos.

On the other hand, the Portuguese attacker has been doing great in the Saudi Pro League since joining them in January. The 38-year-old has registered 20 goals and seven assists in 24 games for Al Nassr.

After starting the new season with two consecutive losses, Al-Nassr has managed to record three consecutive wins. Ronaldo's side will be facing Al-Raed on September 16 at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium.