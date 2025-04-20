"Terminate his contract very fast", "Should never play for this club again" - Manchester United fans slam star after 1-0 loss to Wolves

Manchester United fans on X want Rasmus Hojlund to be sold after he struggled to make an impact during their 1-0 loss against Wolverhampton Wanderers. The two sides locked horns in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Sunday, April 20.

After a slow first half, the Red Devils went close numerous times after the break, with Rasmus Hojlund and Mason Mount failing to convert their chances. The hosts were punished for not being clinical enough in the 77th minute when Pablo Sarabia dispatched a sensational free-kick into the top-right corner from 20 yards out.

Hojlund has struggled for form this season for Manchester United, scoring eight goals and providing four assists in 45 appearances across all competitions. The 22-year-old performed poorly against Wolves during his 70 minutes on the pitch, receiving a match rating of 5.5.

The Dane completed just six passes from an attempted eight (75 percent accuracy), created zero chances for his side, and landed zero shots on target from one attempt. He also lost eight duels.

One Manchester United fan posted:

"Terminate Hojlund's contract very fast"

Another fan wrote:

"Hojlund should never play for this club again"

Other fans reacted below:

"F**k Hojlund he should never wear this jersey again," one fan commented

"Hojlund what a disaster man," another added

"Need to cut our losses and let Hojlund go. Not good enough," one fan insisted

"Hojlund gotta be the worst attacker I have ever seen. He deadass makes Mariano look like prime Ronaldo. There arent enough words in the english vocabulary to describe just how bad he actually is," another tweeted

How did Manchester United fare during their 1-0 loss against Wolves?

Manchester United suffered their third Premier League defeat from their last four games after they slumped to a 1-0 loss against Wolves. Ruben Amorim and Co. are struggling and are currently 14th, with 38 points from 33 games.

The Red Devils dominated possession with 60 percent of the ball, completing 497 passes with an accuracy of 89 percent. Meanwhile, the visitors had 40 percent possession and completed 317 passes with an accuracy of 82 percent.

Manchester United had more opportunities to score as well, landing 12 shots in total, with two being on target (xG of 1.10). However, a moment of magic from Pablo Sarabia proved to be their undoing, with Wolves registering four shots, with two being on target (xG of 0.25).

Disclaimer: The above stats were taken from FotMob on April 20, 2025, at 8:50 PM IST. They are subject to change.

