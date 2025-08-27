"Terminate his contract immediately", "Should never play for us again" - Manchester United fans slam 29-year-old star after Grimsby Town loss

Manchester United fans on X want Andre Onana to be sold after he struggled in front of goal during their shock defeat against League Two outfit Grimsby Town. The Red Devils crashed out of the EFL Cup after suffering a 12-11 loss on penalties in the second round, after the game ended 2-2 in normal time (Wednesday, August 27).

The hosts had a brilliant start to the game, taking the lead in the 22nd minute via Charles Vernam's excellent finish past Onana's near post. The latter then failed to claim the ball following a corner eight minutes later, resulting in Tyrell Warren tapping home to make it 2-0.

However, Manchester United responded well after the break, leveling the scores through Bryan Mbeumo (75') and Harry Maguire (89'), taking the game to penalties after a chaotic 90 minutes. Onana struggled to make some standard saves during the shootout, saving just one, as the Red Devils lost 12-11 after Matheus Cunha and Mbeumo missed one penalty each.

Manchester United fans were left fuming by Andre Onana's performance and errors at the back, with one posting:

"Terminate Onana contract immediately. This is unacceptable"

Another fan tweeted:

"Andre Onana is the WORST GK I’ve ever seen! He should NEVER play for us AGAIN! The End"

Other fans tweeted below:

"NEVER LET ONANA PLAY AGAIN!!!" one fan demanded

"Sack Amorim or whatever, onana should never play for this club again," another added

"Andre Onana is the WORST goalkeeper I’ve ever seen in my human life…" one fan admitted

"Andre Onana. YET AGAIN. I’m sorry but when he’s like this, it’s an absolute car crash and he needs to go. Embarrassed isn’t the word right now," another chimed in

"Andre Onana might actually be the WORST goalkeeper in Manchester United's history, and I'm not even joking," one fan typed

How did Manchester United fare during their shock loss against Grimsby Town?

Manchester United's poor start to the season under Ruben Amorim showed no signs of ceasing as they were knocked out of the EFL Cup by Grimsby Town in the second round. Let's take a look at the stats to see how both teams performed.

The Red Devils dominated possession with 70 percent of the ball, completing 457 passes with an accuracy of 87 percent. Meanwhile, the hosts had 30 percent possession and completed 145 passes with an accuracy of 67 percent.

However, to their credit, Grimsby Town looked impressive going forward, landing 10 shots in total, with four being on target (xG of 1.61). In comparison, Manchester United weren't clinical in front of goal, despite landing 28 shots in total, with nine being on target (xG of 2.87).

Disclaimer: The above stats were taken from FotMob on August 28 at 3 AM IST. They are subject to change.

