“Terminate his contract”, “Just rubbish” – Liverpool fans insist 26-year-old star is ‘finished’ after poor display in crazy 4-4 Southampton draw

Joe Gomez provided an unexpectedly poor performance in a chaotic 4-4 draw with Southampton, and this seriously upset Liverpool fans.

Despite the Saints' pitiful season, leading to their relegation, they exposed Gomez's defensive frailties in a shocking manner.

Gomez, who left to hold the fort in Virgil van Dijk's absence, struggled with Southampton's brisk playing style. Admittedly, his passing remained commendable, and he did manage a long-distance attempt at goal.

However, these minor triumphs could not salvage his image in the face of his disastrous defensive and aerial shortcomings, which stood out like a sore thumb.

These deficiencies irked Liverpool fans, sparking vehement criticism. Frustrated supporters flooded Twitter with their dismay, voicing their disenchantment with tweets that reflected the depth of their disappointment:

Josh @JoshLFC1909 Joe Gomez has to be sold this summer, he's just rubbish. Has been all season too.

John O Sullivan @Corballyred I'd get rid of Joe Gomez if we got a half decent bid for him this Summer. No where near the quality some suggest

Laurie @LFCLaurie This is exactly why we need a CB this summer.



Cannot rely on either Gomez or Matip long-term.

𝐓𝐊🇯🇲 @SalahTheory Even in meaning less game Joe Gomez is still shit

Moby @Mobyhaque1 We definitely need an upgrade on Joe Gomez this summer

Graeme Kelly @GraemeKelly1 Gomez is finished. Isn't he? So sad, he was tremendous a couple of years ago. #LFC

7usam👑 @DonHusam6 I apologize for ever calling Joe Gomez Ice Spice, sorry Ice Spice you are an artist.

Nate... @SimplyNate_ Get Gomez out of this club immediately. Terminate his contract right now. There's no hope for him

Liverpool's season summed up in turbulent 4-4 draw against relegated Southampton

In the excited haze of the season's finale, Liverpool played out a tumultuous 4-4 draw against Southampton. Jurgen Klopp's side reflected a lack of pressing urgency, as both teams had little at stake.

The Reds capitalized on an opening gift from the Saints when midfielder Romeo Lavia's misguided pass fell straight to Diogo Jota, who slotted it into the open net from eight yards out.

Merely four minutes later, Firmino executed an exquisite feint, confounding two defenders inside the box before adding to the scoreline with his 13th goal of the season.

In a shocking reversal of fortunes, the Reds echoed their season-long defensive woes, conceding twice in the first half hour. The first Southampton goal came courtesy of James Ward-Prowse, who capitalized on an abundance of space afforded to him within the box by Liverpool's defense. The second was from Kamaldeen Sulemana, who pounced on yet another error to equalize.

Starting the second half much as they ended the first, the Reds conceded a third goal. Sulemana notched his brace by gliding past Fabinho in midfield and firing a shot past goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher. A defensive lapse from substitute Jordan Henderson allowed Adam Armstrong to drive at the Liverpool defense and score goal number four.

However, the club rallied to level the match at 4-4 in an unbelievable turn of events with two goals scored within a minute. Cody Gakpo initiated the comeback, tapping in from inside the six-yard box, before Mohamed Salah set up Jota to blast his second goal into the top corner.

The Reds end their season in fifth place, with 67 points – the lowest tally in a full season under the enigmatic Klopp.

