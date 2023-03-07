"Terminate his contract" "Sell + arrest ASAP" - Manchester United fans accuse attacker of being a Liverpool fan for touching 'This is Anfield' sign 

Manchester United fans are accusing Wout Weghorst of being a Liverpool fan after footage emerged of him touching the 'This is Anfield' sign. The Dutch striker was part of the Red Devils side that were thrashed 7-0 by the Merseysiders on Sunday (March 5).

Weghorst was captured controversially touching the famous sign that sits above the tunnel at Anfield. He did so before heading onto the pitch and into the line of fire of Jurgen Klopp's side.

It was one of the most embarrassing days in the Old Trafford club's history. The Dutchman, on loan from Burnley, has been criticized for his lack of goals since arriving last month. He has bagged just one goal and three assists in 14 matches across competitions.

However, Weghorst is now being slammed by Manchester United fans for his pre-match antics in the Anfield tunnel. Liverpool players usually touch the sign for good luck. Yet, given that the Dutch forward is playing for their arch-rivals, it was somewhat of a bizarre move from the player.

It has not gone down well with the fans. One has urged Manchester United to rip up his contract:

"Terminate his contract."

Meanwhile, another fan wants Weghorst dismissed and put in jail for his antics:

"Sell + Arrest ASAP."

Here's how Red Devils supporters on Twitter reacted to Weghorst touching Liverpool's lucky Anfield sign:

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag issues serious warning to his players following Liverpool drubbing

Erik ten Hag was fuming with his players after Liverpool embarassment.

Manchester United suffered their-joint worst competitive defeat in the club's history by losing 7-0 to Liverpool. It was a stark reminder of how the Red Devils are still being mended by Ten Hag.

According to the Daily Mirror, the Dutch coach made his team sit in silence and listen to their arch-rivals' celebrations at Anfield. He warned his squad that if a similar performance occurs again, they will be banished to the reserve team.

Ten Hag is a stickler for strict discipline. He made his United players match the amount of running that Brentford players managed against them earlier this season. This was in the training session after a 4-0 demolition away at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



“It can't happen, we have to talk about it. I saw 11 individuals losing their heads. This was not Manchester United”. Erik ten Hag: “You can lose a game but not in this way. Also, the second half is... unprofessional that is not Manchester United”.“It can't happen, we have to talk about it. I saw 11 individuals losing their heads. This was not Manchester United”. Erik ten Hag: “You can lose a game but not in this way. Also, the second half is... unprofessional that is not Manchester United”. 🔴 #MUFC“It can't happen, we have to talk about it. I saw 11 individuals losing their heads. This was not Manchester United”. https://t.co/80j2n3n18F

However, the loss at Anfield is the worst result in the Red Devils' modern history. Ten Hag is in need of galvanizing his fallen troops who were celebrating the Carabao Cup just a week prior.

They next face Real Betis at Old Trafford in the first leg of their Europa League last 16 tie on Thursday (March 9). He will want a response from his players against a tricky La Liga side.

Poll : 0 votes