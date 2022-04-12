"Terrible decision that will cost us" - Piers Morgan clashes with Arsenal legend over Barcelona's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Piers Morgan has yet again reiterated that Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang's exit from Arsenal will later be regretted by the club. The Gabonese international has been in exceptional touch since joining Barcelona, scoring 10 goals for the Spanish side this season. Aubameyang left north London after clashing with manager Mikel Arteta. He went on to join Barcelona in the winter transfer window as a free agent.

Aubameyang played a big role in Barcelona's dominating win over Real Madrid in the El Clasico and scored their first equalizer in the clash against Levante in La Liga.

Piers Morgan has said that letting Aubameyang go for free in the winter transfer window was one of the worst decisions made by the English club. Aubameyang's consistency at Barcelona is reinstating his skills and the quality that he brings to the table.

Piers Morgan took to Twitter to remind the Gunners of the mistake they made by selling Aubameyang after Barcelona's win over Levante. He tweeted:

“BREAKING: Aubameyang scores again for Barcelona. His 10th goal in 14 games since Arsenal gave him away for free. Now officially one of the worst decisions in managerial history.”

However, former Gunner Lee Dixon challenged Morgan, asking him to get over it and stop making such statements repeatedly as they make him look silly. Dixon, quote tweeted Merson and said:

“Piers. Really. You are really making yourself look rather silly. Enough. Get over it. He was disruptive. Club always bigger. You know that.”

Morgan did not hold back and responded to Dixon, saying that the club lost a world-class striker as the manager failed to manage him at the club. He added that Xavi showed trust in Aubameyang and how he has been scoring goals consistently for the club. Morgan responded and said:

“I don’t agree. We lost a world-class striker because our manager mismanaged him. Quite clear from his form at Barca, where Xavi loves him, that he’s still a magnificent player. And we’re left with Lacazette, who hasn’t scored this year. Terrible decision that will cost us Top 4.”

Arsenal show interest in signing Alvaro Morata ahead of Italian giants Juventus

Arsenal have launched a £25 million bid to sign Alvaro Morata from Atletico Madrid, ahead of Juventus. The Sun reported that the English Premier League club has made a serious start to securing a permanent contract with the Spanish player. Alvaro Morata was loaned out to Juventus by Atletico Madrid and the Italian side are now willing to keep him on a permanent contract.

The Sun - Arsenal @SunArsenal Arsenal ‘launch £25m Alvaro Morata transfer bid’ as they leapfrog Juventus in race to land Atletico Madrid striker thesun.co.uk/sport/football… Arsenal ‘launch £25m Alvaro Morata transfer bid’ as they leapfrog Juventus in race to land Atletico Madrid striker thesun.co.uk/sport/football…

Edited by Diptanil Roy