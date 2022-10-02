"Terrible error" - Ian Wright blames Hugo Lloris for Tottenham's loss at Arsenal

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has criticized Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris for his mistake in their 3-1 north London derby loss in the Premier League last evening.

The Gunners ended their unbeaten start to the 2022-23 league season with a clinical display and strengthened their position at the top of the league table with a seventh win in eight games.

Thomas Partey's opener was canceled out by Harry Kane from the penalty spot in the first half, but a mistake from Lloris allowed Gabriel Jesus to put Arsenal back in front.

The French international spilled an incoming shot into the forward's path, who then took a touch before slamming home their second of the evening.

Leanne Prescott @_lfcleanne Hugo Lloris always has a mistake in him. That was laughably bad. Hugo Lloris always has a mistake in him. That was laughably bad.

Wright, a former veteran of these derbies, was not impressed with Lloris, who should've made a claim for the ball but accidentally ended up letting it slip underneath him instead.

He said (via HITC):

“The goalkeeper spills it. Terrible error from the goalkeeper.”

It was an uncharacteristic error from an otherwise uber-reliable Lloris, who has long established himself as among the best in the business.

Although Spurs have made waves this season, he hasn't had much luck with clean sheets in the league, registering only two in eight games.

In the derby last evening, he was later spared the blushes after Emerson made an even bigger mistake by getting himself sent off for a nasty challenge on Gabriel.

Tottenham were left to play with a numerical disadvantage for the last half hour, but just minutes after his red card, Granit Xhaka scored for the Gunners and put the tie to bed.

Arsenal extended their lead at the top of the table to four points, although Manchester City could trim it back to just one with a win over Manchester United today.

Tottenham's long unbeaten run came to an end

Football on BT Sport @btsportfootball



The Gunners end Spurs' 13-game unbeaten run in the Premier League as they move 4 points clear at the top of the table!! FT: Arsenal 3-1 TottenhamThe Gunners end Spurs' 13-game unbeaten run in the Premier League as they move 4 points clear at the top of the table!! FT: Arsenal 3-1 TottenhamThe Gunners end Spurs' 13-game unbeaten run in the Premier League as they move 4 points clear at the top of the table!! 😎 https://t.co/3iKMFcNOmv

Tottenham came into the match on the back of a 13-game unbeaten run in the Premier League that stretched all the way back to April.

That streak was certainly going to be tested at Arsenal, who've made a fantastic start to their top-flight campaign, and it was more than just tested - it was broken.

The Gunners were the better side from the start, putting pressure on their north London rivals and creating more chances.

Although Kane scored from the spot to get the visitors back into the match, Mikel Arteta's side struck twice more after the break to round off a clinical display.

Paul Merson predicts Man City vs Man Utd, Arsenal vs Tottenham and other GW 9 matches! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far