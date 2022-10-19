"Terrorist ball incoming" "This ain't it" - Real Madrid fans fume as player starts in different position for La Liga clash against Elche

Real Madrid fans were not pleased to see David Alaba included as a left-back in the starting lineup against Elche in their La Liga clash on Wednesday, October 19.

Taking to Twitter, the Santiago Bernabeu faithful slammed Carlo Ancelotti's decision to place the former Bayern Munich player on the left side of the defense.

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra REAL MADRID XI VS ELCHE:



Lunin;



Carvajal Militao Rüdiger Alaba;



Valverde Kroos Modrić;



Rodrygo Benzema Vinicius. REAL MADRID XI VS ELCHE:Lunin;Carvajal Militao Rüdiger Alaba;Valverde Kroos Modrić;Rodrygo Benzema Vinicius. 🚨🚨 REAL MADRID XI VS ELCHE:Lunin;Carvajal Militao Rüdiger Alaba;Valverde Kroos Modrić;Rodrygo Benzema Vinicius.

Here's how the unhappy fans reacted to Alaba's changed position:

#aPorLa15 @KarimProp @MadridXtra ffs alaba is playing left back. Terrorist Ball incoming @MadridXtra ffs alaba is playing left back. Terrorist Ball incoming

Pr¡¡mo🧸 @llyomatonn alaba at lb & Kroos playing a dm lmao we're def getting a draw alaba at lb & Kroos playing a dm lmao we're def getting a draw

Alaba notably made a name for himself by plying his trade in the left-back slot for Bayern Munich. However, he has majorly been used as a centre-back at Real Madrid since joining them last summer on a free transfer.

The Austria international will hope he can impress against Elche and alleviate the anger from Real Madrid fans.

Real Madrid will hope to continue their impressive form as they face Elche

Newly anointed Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema and his indomitable Real Madrid side will take on la Liga minnows Elche today as they hope to retain their first position. The Spanish giants will hope to follow up their comfortable El Clasico win with one expected to be more routine when they visit the league's bottom-placed team.

Elche sit last in the league table with just three points collected from their last nine games, having failed to win a single game. Two of those points have come from consecutive draws against Mallorca and more recently Gennaro Gattuso’s Valencia. However, Los Blancos present a much different challenge for the side and they will be hoping to snatch a point against the capital side for only the third time in their history. Notably, Elche have never secured a win against the Madridistas.

Los Blancos will head into the game with every intention of extending their lead at the top of La Liga at their hosts' expense. They will also be hoping to christen Benzema’s Ballon d’Or award with a victory. The defenses of both sides will be sure to play a big part in how the game is decided tonight, with Madrid only conceding four in their last five games while Elche have conceded 12.

Real Madrid will be confident that they can secure all three points tonight against their opponents and solidify their bid to retain their domestic crown. As for Elche, the league minnows will hope that they can conjure up a miracle tonight against Los Blancos and begin their bid to stay in the spanish top flight. With both teams sitting at the opposite ends of the table, it will certainly be a major feat for Los Franjiverdes if they secure even a draw.

Paul Merson predicts Man Utd vs Tottenham and other EPL GW 12 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes