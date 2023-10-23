"Thank you for the amazing gift" - Francis Ngannou shows off gift from Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of Tyson Fury fight

Francis Ngannou took to social media to show off the amazing gift he received from Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of his fight against Tyson Fury. "The Predator" has received an eye-watering Jacob & Co. watch from Ronaldo ahead of his showdown against the Gypsy King.

The Cameroonian heavyweight posted a video clip on social media, captioning it:

"Thank you @jacobandco & my brother @cristiano for the amazing gift ahead of fight week! #FuryNgannou"

The Fury vs. Ngannou clash will mark the former UFC heavyweight champion's debut in boxing. The clash is set to take place in Riyadh on October 28.

Cristiano Ronaldo, meanwhile, currently plies his trade for Riyadh-based club Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League.

The Portuguese footballer previously posted a video clip promoting the titanic heavyweight showdown between Fury and Ngannou.

Checkout the video clip below:

Francis Ngannou, currently signed with PFL MMA, is widely regarded as the best knockout artist in MMA at the moment. However, he will now step into unknown territory to take on Tyson Fury in a boxing match.

Fury is arguably the greatest heavyweight boxer of the modern era and is currently the WBC heavyweight champion. He holds an undefeated pro-boxing record of 33-0-1. Ngannou's MMA record stands at an impressive 17-3.

Francis Ngannou once shared his admiration for Cristiano Ronaldo

Apart from being one of the greatest footballers of all time, Cristiano Ronaldo happens to be a massive fan of combat sports. He ardently follows sports like mixed martial arts and boxing.

Ronaldo has previously met up with Francis Ngannou, and the pair posted snaps with each other on social media.

Ngannou once shared his admiration for the Portuguese superstar and explained how he has been following the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's career closely.

He told TMZ:

"I've been following Cristiano for the past, maybe 17 years. And then, you know, to get to meet him in person and find out that he is a huge fan of the sport. and he's watched us fight... Very impressive! You know, to get someone like Cristiano Ronaldo knowing the game, knowing you or what you are doing, is pretty cool."

Francis Ngannou's next fight against Tyson Fury is set to take place in Riyadh. Whether Ronaldo will be in attendance to watch his friend in action remains unclear as of now.