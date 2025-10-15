"Thank you to everyone who helped me get here" - Cristiano Ronaldo sends message as he becomes all-time top goal scorer in WC qualifiers

Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo have reacted on social media after becoming the all-time leading scorer in FIFA World Cup qualifiers. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner expressed his delight at achieving the milestone and thanked his teammates and the fans for their support.Ronaldo scored a first-half brace as Portugal were held to a 2-2 draw by Hungary in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers on Tuesday, October 14. The Al-Nassr ace restored parity for his side in the 22nd minute after they went a goal down early in the game.In doing so, he scored his 40th FIFA World Cup qualifier goal, overtaking the previous record holder, Guatemala's legend, Carlos Ruiz (39). Ronaldo then extended the record with another goal after he gave Portugal the lead in the third minute of first-half stoppage time.Unfortunately, Ronaldo's brace was not enough to deliver maximum points for Portugal as a late Dominik Szoboszlai goal (90+1') saw the two sides share the spoils at the Estadio Jose Alvalade in Lisbon.After the game, the 40-year-old took to social media to acknowledge his latest landmark. He posted on X (formerly Twitter):&quot;It is no secret that representing the National Team means a lot to me, and that is why I am very proud to have reached this unique milestone for Portugal.&quot;&quot;Thank you to everyone who helped me get here. See you in November to seal the qualification for the World Cup!&quot; Cristiano Ronaldo added.Cristiano Ronaldo's double saw him extend the gap over rival Lionel Messi, who has netted 36 times in World Cup qualifiers. Additionally, it brings him just two goals shy of another major milestone of 950 career goals, having registered 948 goals in 1291 games for club and country.&quot;He keeps proving he can break records at 40&quot; - former Portugal star hails Cristiano Ronaldo after recent landmarkFormer Portugal defender Pepe lavished praise on Cristiano Ronaldo after the latter became the all-time leading scorer in FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Pepe, who played alongside Ronaldo in the national team and at Real Madrid, praised his countryman's longevity and mentality, saying (via Bein Sports):&quot;I don’t know when he’ll stop playing, but I hope it’s not anytime soon. He keeps proving he can break records at 40 and make it look easy. The day we turn on the TV and don’t see his name will feel strange.&quot;Cristiano Ronaldo and Pepe shared the pitch 348 times across matches for club and country. Together, they notably guided Portugal to win the 2016 Euros and 2019 UEFA Nations League. The duo also won a plethora of titles for Real Madrid.