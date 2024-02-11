"Nuking them with ease", "Best midfield in the world is back" - Manchester United fans hail Ten Hag's starting XI vs Aston Villa

Manchester United clash with Aston Villa today (February 11) and Erik ten Hag's team selection has gone down well with fans.

The Red Devils come into today's encounter with Villa off the back of an impressive 3-0 win against West Ham United. They are fighting for UEFA Champions League qualification, sitting sixth and nine points off the top four.

Ten Hag has made just one change to the side that beat West Ham with Lisandro Martinez facing months on the sidelines. Raphael Varane returns to the starting lineup and will partner Harry Maguire.

Andre Onana continues in goal, with Diogo Dalot and Luke Shaw joining Maguire and Varane in defense.

Manchester United's perhaps strongest midfield trio is selected with Casemiro, Kobbie Mainoo, and Bruno Fernandes handed starts.

Rasmus Hojlund leads the line alongside Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho in the Red Devils' attack.

Mainoo has enjoyed a breakout season at Old Trafford and he was his side's hero in a 4-3 win against Wolverhampton Wanderers (February 1). The English teenager struck a 90+7th minute winner to earn a last-gasp victory.

The England U19 international is still developing and is learning from five-time UEFA Champions League winner Casemiro. The Brazilian midfielder will be tasked with dealing with a frightening Villa frontline including Ollie Watkins and Leon Bailey.

However, Ten Hag's team selection has been met with appraisal from fans.

One fan reckons the Red Devils will run riot at Villa Park:

"We are nuking them with ease. I'm alive"

Another fan deemed Ten Hag's midfield trio as:

"Best midfield in the world is back."

Here's how fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to Manchester United's starting XI to face Aston Villa:

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag explains what Kobbie Mainoo can learn from Casemiro

Kobbie Mainoo is the Red Devils' new hero.

Ten Hag finally has Casemiro and Mainoo to call upon with the former having dealt with injury issues this season. They are two of Manchester United's most reliable midfielders and could be key for their side's hopes of a top-four finish.

The Dutch coach highlighted how the English youngster can learn from the former Real Madrid superstar by playing alongside him. He said (via GOAL):

"For Kobbie Mainoo, he can learn a lot from it and that togetherness, that bond… also Kobbie is very coachable and Casemiro has so much experience. Kobbie will learn a lot from it and that can even accelerate his development."

Casemiro has missed 12 of the Red Devils' league games this season. Mainoo started earning a regular starting berth in Ten Hag's side during his absence.

Ten Hag is thrilled to have the pair available:

"So yeah, I’m happy to have him back and when they can play together I think they can take benefits from each other."

Mainoo has made a blistering start to his Manchester United career and developing alongside Casemiro is only beneficial. The Brazilian won 18 major trophies at the Santiago Bernabeu and played a significant role in United's Carabao Cup triumph last season.