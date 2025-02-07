“Thank God for having introduced me to a man like you” - Georgina Rodriguez makes ‘lifetime’ vow to Cristiano Ronaldo on his 40th birthday

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, recently posted a heartfelt birthday wish for the Al-Nassr superstar on Instagram. On Wednesday, February 5, Ronaldo celebrated his 40th birthday. Interestingly, it was also the birthday of Brazilian veteran Neymar Jr.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez have been together since 2016 and moved to Saudi Arabia after the five-time Ballon d'Or winner joined Al-Nassr in 2023. At present, Rodriguez is the biological mother of two children, Alana Martina and Bella Esmeralda. Bella also had a twin brother called Angel, who, unfortunately, died at birth. Ronaldo has three more children, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr., Eva Maria, and Mateo from his previous relationships.

On February 6, Georgina Rodriguez took to Instagram to celebrate the birthday of her boyfriend and made a vow to stay with him forever. She wrote:

Trending

"Congratulations to our great love, thank God for having introduced me to a man like you and thank life for giving us the lives that give us the greatest happiness, our family, our children ♥️ Here's to a lifetime together holding each other so tight. All the best for the best"

The Argentine and Spanish social media personality also posted a photo with Cristiano Ronaldo and the entire family at his residence. The background was decorated with balloons and a banner that said "40 PAPA."

Despite touching 40, Cristiano Ronaldo hasn't shown any signs of slowing down. The Portuguese superstar continues to be Al-Nassr's most prolific goalscorer, having racked up 23 goals and four assists in 25 club matches this season. In the last 10 games for the Knights of Najd, Ronaldo has scored a whopping 13 goals and created one more.

When Georgina Rodriguez opened up about moving to Saudi Arabia with Cristiano Ronaldo

"Enea" Red Carpet - The 80th Venice International Film Festival - Source: Getty

In season three of the reality show, I Am Georgina, Georgina Rodriguez spoke candidly about when her boyfriend left Manchester United to join Saudi giants Al-Nassr. The Argentine model talked about their life in Saudi Arabia, explaining that she was relieved to move away from Manchester.

In November 2022, Cristiano Ronaldo left Manchester United after his contract was mutually terminated following an explosive interview with British journalist Piers Morgan.

Recalling that time, Rodriguez revealed that the move to Saudi happened so quickly that they didn't even have a house and had to stay in a hotel for an entire month. She said (quoted by Daily Mail):

"When Cris told me that he'd be playing for Al-Nassr, I was so relieved because I was ready to leave Manchester. I knew that something great awaited us and we were very motivated. I was very happy to come to Saudi Arabia."

She added:

"At first I experienced some ups and downs because we had never lived in a hotel for so long. There were days I didn't want anyone to see me, but overall I was excited."

Ronaldo has already racked up 81 goals and 19 assists in 89 games for Al-Nassr so far, registering a goal contribution every 78.73 minutes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback