"Thank God Klopp got his selection right for once" - Fans react as Liverpool name XI to face Tottenham in PL fixture

Liverpool fans are rejoicing on X after Jurgen Klopp named his starting XI to face Tottenham Hotspur in their Premier League clash at Anfield (Sunday, May 5).

The Reds will be aiming to send Klopp out on a high note after their title hopes came crashing down after a poor run of form. They have won just one of their last five games and are third with 75 points, eight points behind leaders Arsenal. Meanwhile, Tottenham are in fifth place with 60 points.

Alisson Becker starts in goal for Liverpool. Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jarell Quansah, Virgil van Dijk, and Andy Robertson make up the defense. The midfield consists of Wataru Endo, Alexis Mac Allister, and Harvey Elliott. Luis Diaz, Mohamed Salah, and Cody Gakpo start up front to complete the starting XI.

One fan reacted by posting:

"Thank God Klopp got his selection right for once."

Another fan wrote:

"We can still win the league."

"Let’s go boys", another fan wrote.

"Let’s at least have fun with this. Don’t lose at home and don’t equalize. Awesome line up. With or without the cup, I love my team", a fan chimed in.

"What a beautiful line up im ready", one fan said.

What happened the last time Liverpool faced Tottenham in the Premier League?

Liverpool host Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield and will be hoping to continue their domination against them. They have lost just one of their last 29 home league games against Spurs, winning 19, and drawing nine, with the one loss coming all the way back in May 2011.

However, it was Tottenham who had the last laugh when they secured a 2-1 win against the Reds in the reverse fixture on September 30, 2023. Curtis Jones was unfortunate to receive a direct red card in the 26th minute before Luis Diaz had a goal chalked off by VAR after he was adjusted to have been offside in the build-up.

Son Heung-min broke the deadlock in the 36th minute but Cody Gakpo leveled the scores just at the edge of half-time. Liverpool were reduced to nine men in the 69th minute after Diogo Jota was also sent off for a poor foul. Spurs' pressure paid off at the death as Joel Matip's 96th-minute own goal ensured they sealed all three points.