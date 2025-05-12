“Thank goodness” - Controversial VAR audio leaks after inspection of Fermin Lopez’s disallowed goal for Barcelona against Real Madrid

Audio from the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) room has been leaked after Barcelona's 4-3 win over Real Madrid in El Clasico on Sunday. The VAR disallowed a late goal from Fermin Lopez that would have put his side 5-3 up in the closing stages of the encounter.
The VAR room audio was leaked shortly after the game, with some officials clearly heard saying "Thank God" after the goal from the midfielder was ruled out. La Blaugrana may opt to file a complaint against the officiating, as the statement indicates a bias.
Spain U-21 star Lopez found the net with a sensational solo strike that stemmed from him picking up possession deep in the Real Madrid half from Federico Valverde. The 22-year-old drove into the box, dribbling past two half-hearted challenges before lashing an effort into the back of the net.
Fermin Lopez and his teammates celebrated with their fans, only for the VAR to cut short their celebrations. The ball appeared to strike the arm of the midfielder as Valverde tried to clear it, and the goal was ruled out for a handball from the Spaniard.
Barcelona felt like they should have gotten a penalty in the second half after a handball from Aurélien Tchouameni in the box. The leaked VAR audio will further fuel the sense of injustice felt by the Spanish giants despite the win over their bitter rivals.
Barcelona edge closer to LaLiga title after win over Real Madrid
Spanish giants Barcelona moved closer to claiming a domestic treble following their 4-3 win over rivals Real Madrid in LaLiga. Hansi Flick's side picked up a fourth win against Los Blancos in four meetings this season, an unprecedented feat in El Clasico history.
Kylian Mbappe opened the scoring for Los Blancos from the penalty spot after five minutes before adding a second nine minutes later. Barcelona pulled one back through Eric Garcia in the 19th minute before Lamine Yamal found the net in the 32nd minute to level matters.
Raphinha scored his side's third in the 34th minute to turn the tie on its head, and added his second of the day on the cusp of half-time to put his side 4-2 up. Mbappe completed his hat-trick in the 70th minute, finishing off a pass from Vinicius Jr to make it 4-3.
Fermin Lopez scored a late goal which was cancelled as Barcelona held on for a vital win. La Blaugrana are seven points clear of Real Madrid with three games left in the season, and a win over rivals Espanyol will see them crowned champions this week.