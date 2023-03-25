"Thank you for your kind words" - Cristiano Ronaldo sends message to Bader Al Motawaa after surpassing his world record

Cristiano Ronaldo recently shared a heartfelt message for Kuwait legend Bade Al Motawaa after surpassing his tally for most appearances in the history of international football.

Motawaa was tied with Ronaldo with 196 appearances on the international stage before Portugal's clash against Liechtenstein in the UEFA Euro 2024 qualification game.

Ronaldo surpassed the tally as he captained Portugal and scored a brace, including a stunning free kick, to lead his country to a 4-0 win.

After the game, Motawaa shared a message with the Portuguese legend that read:

"I'm very honored to have represented my country in 196 international matches and I am grateful for the privilege of becoming the most-capped men's player. I am glad that the record will now be passed onto Cristiano Ronaldo."

He added:

"You are truly a legend and an idol to every football player. I wish you best of luck and many more amazing achievements."

Ronaldo responded to the message as he replied on Twitter:

"Thank you for your kind words @bader_almotawaa! It’s an honor to become the most capped mens player. All the best for you too."

Al Motawaa scored 56 goals in 196 appearances for Kuwait. The centre forward, coincidentally, played for Al-Nassr as well. Ronaldo is currently the captain of the SPL club.

The Portuguese, meanwhile, has now scored 120 international goals in 197 appearances at the international level. Ronaldo has also scored 100 competitive goals in international football, becoming the first player ever to do so.

Roberto Martinez lauded Cristiano Ronaldo for his commitment

Cristiano Ronaldo was in his element during the clash against Liechtenstein. Newly-appointed Portugal boss Roberto Martinez lauded the 38-year-old for his commitment.

Speaking to the media after the match, Martinez said (via The 12th Man):

"To be in the national team, you have to be committed. It’s a new cycle and it’s very important that Cristiano [Ronaldo] shows commitment so that we can use his experience. He showed this commitment.”

He later said in the press conference:

"Ronaldo is a player with great experience, as you can see. There are many levels of experience. The degree of commitment was very good.”

Ronaldo and Portugal will return to action on March 26 as they take on Luxembourg.

