"Thank you Klopp but it's time to go" "Legend has it Salah still wants revenge" - Twitter explodes as Real Madrid knock Liverpool out of the UCL

Real Madrid defeated Liverpool by a score of 1-0 in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 (6-2 on aggregate) to secure a place in the quarter-finals. Having lost the first leg 5-2, the game was for the Reds to win, which they failed to do.

Fans on Twitter went into a meltdown after watching the action unfold at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Karim Benzema scored the solitary goal at the Bernabeu. Despite leading by a margin of three goals, Los Blancos weren't gun-shy in the second leg. They managed a total of eight shots on target.

Fans on Twitter shared their opinions after the game. One fan claimed that Jurgen Klopp's time to leave the club has come. While the German has had massive success at Merseyside, winning the Premier League and UEFA Champions League titles, a change is needed, according to one fan. He wrote:

"Thank you klopp but it’s time to go."

Another fan mocked Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah, claiming the attacker is still seeking his revenge against Los Blancos.

The Reds lost the 2017-18 final to the Madrid giants in a match where Salah had to leave the field due to injury. Ahead of last season's final between the two European giants, Salah claimed they had a score to settle. Not only did the Reds fail to do that, losing the game in Paris 1-0, but they also lost this season's tie as well. One fan wrote:

"Legend has it Salah still wants revenge."

Here are some of the best reactions from fans across Twitter after Real Madrid knocked Liverpool out of the UEFA Champions League round of 16:

What's next for Liverpool and Real Madrid?

Both Liverpool and Real Madrid will now return to domestic action following their UEFA Champions League showdown.

The Reds will return to action after the international break on April 1, in a Premier League away clash against Manchester City.

Los Blancos, on the other hand, will take the field on March 19. They are set to take on Barcelona in the El Clasico in a top-of-the-table La Liga duel.

