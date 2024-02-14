“Thank you my love” - Andriy Lunin’s wife Anastasiia reacts as Real Madrid star gifts her a car for Valentine’s Day

For Valentine's Day, Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin decided to surprise his wife, Anastasiia Tomazova, with a thoughtful gift—a Fiat 500 electric car.

Anastasiia took to Instagram to post a picture of the car and thank Lunin, saying:

"Thank you, my love." (via Madrid Zone on X)

Andriy Lunin and Anastasiia Tomazova got married in a civil ceremony in March 2021. At the time, the shot-stopper made headlines for his casual attire, as he chose to wear a tracksuit for the occasion.

On the eve of Valentine's Day, Lunin put in a standout performance for Real Madrid in their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first leg against RB Leipzig.

The goalkeeper was instrumental in securing a narrow 1-0 victory for his team, making nine saves throughout the game. Leipzig notably had an expected goals-on-target (xGOT) of 2.44, but the Ukrainian goalkeeper kept a clean sheet and ensured his side left the game with an away win.

The only goal of the game came from Brahim Diaz, who produced a moment of magic as he dribbled past defenders before putting a curler in the top-left corner in the 48th minute. Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti didn't hold back in praising Lunin's performance after the game, telling the press (via Madrid Universal):

"He was brilliant. He’s highly motivated and playing with real confidence. Playing helps him grow in confidence and he was outstanding today, he did a fantastic job in every respect."

Real Madrid considering Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund as a transfer target

Real Madrid are on the hunt for a top forward and have reportedly set their eyes on Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund as a backup choice.

Los Blancos are intent on signing Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer this summer, while they may eventually try to prize Erling Haaland away from Manchester City. However, Defensa Central (via SportsMole) has claimed that if they cannot secure either player, Hojlund will be Real Madrid's next target.

There is a strong chance of Madrid signing Mbappe, especially as his contract with PSG will expire in the summer. Haaland's contract with City also contains a release clause, as per reports, and Los Blancos could exercise it.

Hojlund's performances have had a massive upturn since Christmas. The 20-year-old has racked up with five goals and two assists in his last five matches in the Premier League. He also impressed in the UEFA Champions League, scoring five goals in six league games, despite United's early exit from the competition.

Hojlund has scored 11 goals and provided two assists in 29 matches for Manchester United this season, and the Red Devils consider him a key player for their future. Despite interest from Spain, they will likely resist any offers.