"Thank you for your love and support" - Cristiano Ronaldo opens up on Singapore visit

Cristiano Ronaldo reacted to his latest visit to Singapore for the Peter Lim Scholarship. The Portuguese visited the Asian country for the second time this year.

The Peter Lim Scholarship is a program run by philanthropists and sportspeople. They have received almost $10 million in donations for the scholarship already.

The Portuguese superstar penned a message on social media about his latest visit, writing:

"The world's only tropical garden to be honoured as a UNESCO World Heritage Site is found in Singapore. There I visited my friend's NParks - Peter Lim tree. And met the beneficiaries of the NParks - Peter Lim Scholarship. Thank you for your love and support! Don't forget keep learning and #BeSIUPER."

On his last visit to the country, Cristiano Ronaldo also posted a message of a similar tone. He wrote on Twitter:

"Very proud to have supported the Singapore Olympic Foundation Peter Lim Scholarship for the past 10 years. They are doing fantastic work in youth development and creating opportunities for young people most in need. Let’s continue the good work."

Cristiano Ronaldo reflected on how his presence has affected teammates at Al-Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo joined Saudi Pro League (SPL) club Al-Nassr as a free agent after mutually terminating his Manchester United contract. His arrival in the Middle East was a historic affair, to say the least.

The 38-year-old recently revealed how his presence has helped his teammates change their views. In a recent interview with the Saudi Pro League's official media, Ronaldo said:

"Of course. They felt the way I am, my discipline, my ethic of work. It's not by coincidence that I played higher level for 20 years. It's not as they call, genetics."

He added:

"The genetics, it's important, the other factors are important too. It's not genetic, it's what you do with your genetic, that's gonna be the difference. I think I helped many many other players the way they see fitness, it's way of life."

Since his January debut, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has scored 14 goals and provided three assists for the Saudi Pro League club. Whether he can guide Al-Nassr to a trophy win next year remains to be seen.

