Multiple current and former football stars have sent messages on Twitter to former Arsenal and Real Madrid player Mesut Ozil following his retirement.

Ozil, one of the best playmakers of his generation, announced on March 22 that he will be hanging up his boots after a senior career spanning close to 17 years. He did so via a statement on his social media handles.

Here are some excerpts from his statement:

"Hello everyone. After thoughtful consideration, I'm announcing my immediate retirement from professional football.

"I've had the privilege to be a professional football player for almost 17 years now and I feel incredibly thankful for the opportunity. But in recent weeks and months, having also suffered some injuries, it's become more and more clear that it's time to leave the big stage of football."

Mesut Ozil's statement was met with reactions from several famous footballers. Former Arsenal and Barcelona star Cesc Fabregas wrote:

"Thank you for making this beautiful game more special. Good luck for the future 🙏🏻"

Former Crystal Palace winger Yannick Bolasie tweeted:

"What a magician…congrats on a great career, a pleasure to play against you and to watch you ball out for Arsenal 🙌🏿 the vision was different 🪄"

Here are some more reactions to Ozil's retirement:

Ozil, 34, last played for Turkish giants Istanbul Basaksehir, having joined them at the start of the ongoing season. He played eight matches across competitions for the team but was hindered by a back problem and another unspecified injury (via Transfermarkt).

Mesut Ozil spent his peak years running the show at Real Madrid and Arsenal

Mesut Ozil's senior career began at Schalke 04, for whom he featured 39 times across competitions and recorded a goal and five assists.

He then moved to fellow German outfit Werder Bremen in January 2008. The midfielder was impressive for his new team, recording a staggering 54 assists in 108 appearances.

Ozil's brilliant performances saw Real Madrid sign him in the summer of 2010. The German quickly became Los Blancos' creative hub and contributed 81 assists and 27 goals in 159 matches across all competitions. He lifted one La Liga title, one Copa del Rey and one Supercopa de Espana during his time with Real Madrid.

Arsenal came calling for his signature and Ozil successfully made the move to north London in the summer of 2013. He spent seven-and-a-half years with the Gunners, making 254 appearances and recording 79 assists to go with 44 goals.

The attacker won four FA Cups and two FA Community Shields with the club before departing for Fenerbahce in January 2021.

Mesut Ozil also made 92 appearances for Germany, scoring 23 goals and laying out 40 assists while helping them lift the 2014 FIFA World Cup as well.

