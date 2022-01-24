"Thank you for saving our backside again" - Jurgen Klopp reveals what he told Alisson after match-winning display for Liverpool

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has thanked Brazilian shot-stopper Alisson for his man-of-the-match display in the Reds' 3-1 win against Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Sunday.

After the game, Klopp reflected on what was a hard-fought victory for Liverpool. He said:

“It was a bit Jekyll and Hyde football today. You could see how good we can be. We were incredible in the first 35 minutes. Then after an intense week – away at Arsenal – I don’t have any real explanation but the intensity might be one. We became sloppy in the last line. In the second half we were not compact, the first line pressed too high and the distance was not right. We played a high line and did not catch them offside which was our fault of course."

Alisson made some incredible saves from the likes of Jean-Philippe Mateta, Odsonne Edouard and Michael Olise on the night to ensure that Liverpool came away with all three points. Klopp was asked about his goalkeeper's performance. He said:

"I said to him now, thank you for saving our backside again. He said ‘that’s my job’. It is very helpful to have a world-class goalkeeper at the back!"

Alisson finished the game with five saves and his performance helped Liverpool keep in touch with league leaders Manchester City. The Reds are 2nd in the league, 11 points off Pep Guardiola's side with a game in hand.

"The important thing is we did it without them" - Klopp on Liverpool coping without the likes of Mo Salah and Sadio Mane

Mane and Salah are currently representing their respective countries at the Africa Cup of Nations

Klopp was also asked about the importance of the likes of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane to his squad. The duo, along with Naby Keita, are currently away on international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations. The German tactician was happy that his side still won the game despite not having their star players available. He said:

"The important thing is we did it without them. It made it so intense. When you don’t have that maximum speed on the wing that they have you obviously have to change in these areas. The boys did well to get on the scoresheet. The boys put a proper shift in and I’m more than pleased for that."

David Lynch @dmlynch Jurgen Klopp spoke on Friday about the importance of his team being “rock solid” while their goal threat is reduced in the absence of Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah. Liverpool definitely weren’t that today but they have the best goalkeeper in the world, which always helps. Jurgen Klopp spoke on Friday about the importance of his team being “rock solid” while their goal threat is reduced in the absence of Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah. Liverpool definitely weren’t that today but they have the best goalkeeper in the world, which always helps.

