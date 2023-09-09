“Thank you, God” - Ex-Real Madrid star’s son meets Lionel Messi, reaction goes viral 

Former Real Madrid star Wesley Sneijder's son recently met Lionel Messi and a video of their interaction has gone viral on social media.

Sneijder's son can be seen visibly excited before getting to meet Messi. He was immensely happy after getting to meet the Inter Miami superstar.

Lionel Messi also gifted Sneijder's son a signed Inter Miami jersey. The kid was wearing one of Messi's PSG shirts. The pair shared an adorable moment and you can watch the clip below:

Netherlands legend Wesley Sneijder spent a period of his career at Real Madrid. He made 86 appearances for Los Blancos, scoring 11 goals and providing 12 assists.

Sneijder also played for clubs like Inter Milan, Ajax, and others during his career. Widely considered one of the finest midfielders of the modern era, Sneijder made 134 appearances for the Dutch national team as well, scoring 31 goals and providing 32 assists.

When Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti refused to name Lionel Messi as the greatest of all time

When Lionel Messi won the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar with Argentina, the consensus notion was that the 36-year-old had completed football. Many thought Messi cemented his legacy as the GOAT.

Carlo Ancelotti was asked at that point whether Messi was indeed the greatest player to ever lace a pair of boots. The Real Madrid manager didn't agree with the notion, instead saying (via MARCA):

"It's difficult to say, I don't know if he is the best ever. It's not so fair to say that, because every era has very good players. It won't come out of my mouth that 'Messi is the best ever'. I've enjoyed so many good players.... And I've seen Johan Cruyff play, Diego Maradona..."

While Messi is hands down one of the greatest players to ever play the beautiful game, the GOAT debate often depends on personal preferences. Hence, it's hard to ever settle that matter for good.