“Thanks to Al-Nassr” – Bayern Munich hero meets Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia, shares picture online

Oliver Kahn has thanked Al Nassr and Cristiano Ronaldo for hosting him at their training. The former Bayern Munich CEO also met with Sadio Mane just over a year after getting him to the Bundesliga side.

Al Nassr took on Al-Raed in the Saudi Pro League on Saturday (September 16) and won 3-1. They take on Persepolis in the AFC Champions League on Tuesday night at the Azadi Stadium stadium in Iran.

Taking to Instagram, Kahn took time out to thank the Saudi club and Ronaldo for welcoming him to the Middle East. He posted a photo with the Portuguese star and Mane and wrote:

"Thanks to @alnassr for hosting me during a training session and showing me their facilities. Besides I had the time to meet up with @cristiano and @sadiomaneofficiel Now back in Germany. It will be interesting to see how @spl_en will develop in the future."

Kahn was fired as the Bayern Munich CEO at the end of last season. He has not joined any club and remains out of job right now.

Oliver Kahn rejected chance to sign Cristiano Ronaldo at Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich were keen on signing a striker last summer after Robert Lewandowski left the club to join Barcelona. They were offered the chance to get Cristiano Ronaldo, who was looking to leave Manchester United.

However, Kahn and the club board decided against the move. He told the media via Daily Mirror:

"We have already dealt with this. We have a clear idea, a clear philosophy of how our squad should be put together. We all appreciate him, there's no discussion. We all love Cristiano Ronaldo, but that's something that doesn't fit into our idea. Ronaldo's name was discussed intensively within the board."

He added:

"Among topics mentioned: Refinancing, marketing, what would the transfer add to the club in terms of social media exposure, how many shirts would be sold worldwide. We discussed the topic internally, otherwise we wouldn't be doing our job properly."

"Personally, I think Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the greatest footballers to ever live on the planet."

Cristiano Ronaldo left Manchester United after they terminated his contract in November. He joined Al Nassr on a free transfer the following month. Several top players like N'Golo Kante, Karim Benzema, and Neymar have followed him to the Middle East this summer.