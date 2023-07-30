"Thanks, But keep him in your team" - Saudi club provides hilarious response as Real Madrid supporter asks them to sign 28-year-old outcast

Following Real Madrid's disappointing 3-0 defeat to Barcelona on Saturday night, one player who came under scrutiny was the French left-back, Ferland Mendy.

Known for his recent subpar performances, Mendy's unconvincing display in Dallas was further compounded by a hamstring injury that forced him to be replaced in the first half.

After the match, a Real Madrid supporter humorously offered the opportunity for several Saudi Arabian clubs to sign Mendy by tagging them on Twitter and calling him "Best player!" It was a clear suggestion fans are eager to see him move on from the Spanish giants this summer.

Among the clubs approached, Al-Fateh promptly responded to the request with a cheeky rejection, indicating that they were not interested in pursuing the 28-year-old outcast:

"Thanks, But keep him in your team."

Rumors have been swirling about Mendy's potential departure from Real Madrid during the summer transfer window. However, his chances of securing a move away might be significantly hampered if the hamstring injury sustained against Barcelona proves to be serious.

Last season saw him play just 18 La Liga games, his lowest seasonal tally since he moved to the Bernabeu in 2019.

Real Madrid seem to have identified Fran Garcia as their primary left-back option for the upcoming season. Garcia, who joined the club from Rayo Vallecano earlier in the summer, could potentially sideline Mendy due to the latter's continued lackluster performances.

As the new season approaches, the pressure on Mendy to prove his worth and regain form will undoubtedly mount. With Garcia waiting in the wings, the French full-back must rise to the occasion to reclaim his spot in the starting XI for Los Blancos.

Carlo Ancelotti content with current Real Madrid squad amidst Kylian Mbappe speculation

Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti has made it clear that he is satisfied with his current squad. Despite persistent rumors linking PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe with Los Blancos, Ancelotti firmly stated that his team is already "complete."

This gives the impression that he has no intentions of pursuing a move for the superstar forward during this summer's transfer window. When questioned directly about Mbappe, Ancelotti tactfully deflected the inquiry, choosing not to provide a specific response (via GOAL):

"It doesn't bother me when you ask me about him, but I'm not going to answer."

Mbappe's contract with Paris Saint-Germain is set to expire next summer, amid speculations about a potential free-agent move to Madrid. However, PSG reportedly wish to sell the talented attacker before the current transfer window closes.

They strongly believe he has an agreement to join Madrid in 2024 after declining talks with Al-Hilal regarding a proposed €300 million move.