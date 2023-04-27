Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez has expressed her gratitude after reconnecting with old friend Sergio Anton de las Nieves.

Giovanna Gonzalez, who works as a journalist on the TV show “Socialite”, recently said that Ronaldo and his beau were going through a rough patch. The renowned journalist explained that the reasons behind the superstar couple’s troubles were significant and could cause them to split up sooner rather than later.

A few others on Socialite claimed that the Al-Nassr superstar had grown tired of the Spanish-Argentine model’s exorbitant lifestyle and attitude. Amid reports of disharmony, Georgina expressed her happiness following a meet-up with her long-time friend Sergio Anton de las Nieves.

She took to Instagram to share an image of herself with De las Nieves with the following caption (via Sports Manor):

“Thanks to life for bringing us together.”

Nieves works as a celebrity stylist and recently worked with Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner for a photo shoot for Sorbet Magazine. The Soy Georgina star appeared on the cover of the magazine.

As per Sports Manor, Georgina took Nieves with her to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. It's believed that Nieves was responsible for making sure that the influencer and businesswoman always looked her best while cheering for Ronaldo's Portugal in Qatar.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez had public spat at airport?

Spanish journalist Abel Planelles has said that Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez recently had a public fallout at an airport. The information was supplied by an anonymous source who witnessed the altercation.

According to the eyewitness, they shouted at each other before boarding a plane. They said (via Spanish outlet MARCA):

“They had a monumental shouting match before getting on a plane.”

The topic of the hearted discussion has not been revealed by the source.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez have been together for seven years. The couple, who supposedly met at a Gucci Store in Madrid for the first time, have two children together: six-year-old Alana Martina and one-year-old Bella Esmeralda.

They also co-parent three of Ronaldo’s children: Cristiano Junior (12), Mateo Ronaldo (6) and Eva Maria (6).

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Arsenal and other PL GW 33 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes