"Thanks for ruining my new year", "Delete our club" - Fans on X slam Arsenal as they slump to 2-1 loss against Fulham

Arsenal's New Year's celebrations were dampened as they succumbed to a 2-1 defeat against Fulham on December 31, triggering a wave of frustration and criticism from fans. The Premier League clash at Craven Cottage had a blend of early promise and eventual disappointment for the Gunners. This left supporters voicing their unhappiness on social media.

Arsenal seized the initiative early in the game and found the back of the net through Bukayo Saka in the fifth minute. The young star capitalised on a rebound with predatory instincts, but the early goal turned out to be a false dawn. Despite enjoying the lion's share of possession, the visitors failed to translate their control into further goals.

Fulham were undeterred by Arsenal's early lead and showed remarkable strength to turn the game around. Raul Jimenez proved pivotal for the home side as he restored parity in the 29th minute, netting his fourth goal in as many games.

The second half saw Fulham take the lead in the 59th minute, capitalising on a chaotic sequence in the Arsenal penalty area. Bobby Decordova-Reid emerged as the hero for Fulham, reacting quickest in a crowded box to give his team a surprising yet well-deserved lead. The Gunners' inability to clear their lines was punished, leaving their fans in despair.

The final whistle sparked a flurry of reactions from fans and supporters, who took to X to share sarcastic quips and show their outright frustration. One fan wrote:

"Thanks for ruining my new year"

Another tweeted:

"Delete our club"

Here is a selection of their tweets:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Arsenal struggle with dismal December ahead of New Year's Day

As the Cottagers revel in the afterglow of their New Year's Eve triumph, Mikel Arteta's men are left to brood over a December that veered off-script. Their defeat to Fulham has marked a significant departure from the consistency that had seen the Gunners win games when scoring first.

For the first time since January 2022, they tasted defeat in a top-flight match after taking the lead. It snapped a remarkable streak of 48 games without a loss in such scenarios.

The contrast in fortunes between Fulham and Arsenal as the year draws to a close could not be starker. While the Cottagers carry the momentum of a hard-fought victory, the Gunners face a period of introspection. They have won just one of their last six games across competitions.

Looking ahead, their path doesn't get any easier. Their next challenge is a formidable one as they prepare to host Liverpool in the FA Cup third round on January 7. Meanwhile, Fulham will face Rotherham on January 5, and riding high on their recent success, the Cottagers will aim to capitalize on this morale boost.