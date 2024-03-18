"Thanks for today" - Bruno Fernandes and Jadon Sancho blown away by Manchester United star's performance against Liverpool

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes and on-loan midfielder Jadon Sancho hailed right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka's performance against Liverpool on Sunday (March 17).

In a marquee FA Cup quarterfinal clash at Old Trafford between the two Premier League behemoths, the Red Devils drew first blood through Scott McTominay inside 10 miniutes.

However, Alexis Mac Alister and Mohamed Salah scored in first-half stoppage time for the Reds to turn the game on its head. Jurgen Klopp's side were looking good for the win before Antony's 87th-minute equaliser forced extra time.

The visitors once again went in front through Harvey Elliott in the extra period, but Marcus Rashford made it 3-3 before Diallo netted a dramatic late winner to send Old Trafford into ruptures.

Meanwhile, Wan-Bissaka - returning after two months on the sidelines - put in an impressive shift. The right-back posted an image of himself fending off Salah and captioned it:

"Until the end...what a game man see you at Wembley"

Fernandes commented:

"Thanks for today spider. The rest I already told you."

Sancho and Mason Mount responded with emojis. Here's the screenshot of Fernandes' comment on Wan-Bissaka's Instagram post.

Screenshot of Fernandes' comment on Wan-Bissaka's IG post

Ten Hag's side take on Championship side Coventry City on April 20 in the semifinal, while holders Manchester City and Chelsea will contest the other last-four clash.

What's next for Manchester United and Liverpool?

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp

Manchester United and Liverpool are in the midst of contrasting campaigns. While Erik ten Hag's side are sixth in the Premier League, the Reds are behind Premier League leaders Arsenal on goal difference after 29 games.

The two sides have also experienced contrasting fortunes in Europe. While the Reds are into the UEFA Europa League quarterfinals - where they play Atalanta next month - Untied are out of Europe after finishing fourth in their UEFA Champions League group.

Following the international break, both sides return to action in the Premier League. While Manchester United take on Brentford away on March 30, the Reds entertain Brighton & Hove Albion at home the next day.