“That is absolutely woeful” – Stuart Pearce hits out at Liverpool star for frustrating Jurgen Klopp in 4-1 loss

Manchester City displayed why they are still one of the strongest teams in the English Premier League with a commanding 4-1 victory over Liverpool on Saturday, April 1.

Stuart Pearce slammed Trent Alexander-Arnold after the game, saying that the right-back's errors gave City the win. Speaking on TalkSPORT, Pearce said:

“You can see the frustration in Klopp. Trent Alexander-Arnold has jumped out of the way of a challenge and that is absolutely woeful. Why he’s jumped out of a 50/50 I will never know. But the ball across the face of the goal was outstanding and it’s a lovely goal.”

Pearce went on to shower praise on City's players, comparing their full-backs to the Reds'.

“I’m looking at the City full-backs in Ake and Stones and they have been very good. I can’t say the same for the Liverpool pair," he added.

The game started with the Reds taking the lead in the 17th minute, but that was the only highlight of their performance as they were completely outclassed by Manchester City.

Mohamed Salah's first goal came against the run of play, as Liverpool were struggling to keep up with the pace and intensity of City's midfield. The equalizer by Julian Alvarez was a thing of beauty, with Jack Grealish delivering an inch-perfect cross to the Argentine striker.

Notably, Alexander-Arnold showed a lack of urgency in the lead-up to the goal.

Manchester City enjoy an impressive second half against Liverpool as Alexander-Arnold struggles

Alexander-Arnold was at fault again just after halftime as he was accused of bottling a 50-50 challenge, which allowed Kevin de Bruyne to put Manchester City ahead. The defender's errors cost his side dearly as City dominated and played some scintillating football that left the visitors helpless.

Liverpool's defending was shoddy throughout the game, with City players running circles around them. It was no surprise when Ilkay Gundogan scored City's third goal, with Alexander-Arnold unable to stop the German midfielder from scoring. The game was well and truly over by then, but City were not done yet.

In the 62nd minute, Grealish scored the goal his performance deserved, with some slick passing between him and de Bruyne leaving Alexander-Arnold in a daze. The Englishman made it 4-1, leaving Liverpool fans in despair.

The result leaves Manchester City eight points behind Arsenal with one match in hand, but Pep Guardiola's men have proved that they are still a force to be reckoned with.

For the Reds, it was a disappointing result and they will have to go back to the drawing board if they want to challenge for the title this season.

